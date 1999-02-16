Advances in Brain Vasopressin, Volume 119

List of contributors. Preface. 1. Neuroanatomy of the brain vasopressin systems. 1. Anatomy and function of extrahypothalamic vasopressin systems in the brain (G.J. De Vries, M.A. Miller). 1.2. Functions of the perikaryon and dendrites in magnocellular vasopressin-secreting neurons. New insights from ultrastructural studies (J.F. Morris, T.C. Budd, M.J. Epton, D. Ma, D.V. Pow, H. Wang). 1.3. Functional neuroanatomy of the parvocellular vasopressinergic system: transcriptional responses to stress and glucocorticoid feedback (K.J. Kovács). 1.4. Vasopressin binding sites in the central nervous system: distribution and regulation (E. Tribollet, Y. Arsenijevic, C. Barberis). 2. Cellular properties of vasopressinergic neurons. 2.1. Electrophysiological properties. 2.1.1. Osmoregulation of vasopressin neurons: a synergy of intrinsic and synaptic processes (C.W. Bourque). 2.1.2. Neurophysiology of magnocellular neuroendocrine cells: recent advances (G.I. Hatton, Z.-H. Li). 2.1.3. Phenotypic and state-dependent expression of the electrical and morphological properties of oxytocin and vasopressin neurones (W.E. Armstrong, J.E. Stem). 2.2. Cell and molecular biology of vasopressin neurons. 2.2.1. The magnocellular neurons of the hypothalamo-neurohypophyseal system display remarkable neuropeptidergic phenotypes leading to novel insights in neuronal cell biology (F.W. Van Leeuwen, R.W.H. Verwer, H. Spence, D.A.P. Evans, J.P.H. Burbach). 2.2.2. Biochemistry of vasopressin fragments (J.P.H. Burbach, 0. Schoots, F. Hernando). 2.2.3. Regulation of the synthesis and secretion of vasopressin (D. Murphy, S. Waller, K. Fairhall, D.A. Carter and I.C.A.F. Robinson). 3. Cellular actions of vasopressin. 3.1. Molecular actions and responses to vasopressin. 3.1.1. Signal transduction pathways of the human V1-vascular, V2-renal, V3-pituitary vasopressin and oxytocin receptors (M. Thibonnier, L.N. Berti-Mattera, N. Dulin, D.M. Conarty and R. Mattera). 3.1.2. Function and molecular basis of action of VP(4-8) and its analogues in rat brain (Y.-C. Du, Q.-W. Yan, L.-Y. Qiao). 3.1.3. Vasopressin in the mammalian brain: the neurobiology of a mnemonic peptide (R. Diaz Brinton). 3.1.4. Release of vasopressin within the brain contributes to neuroendocrine and behavioral regulation (R. Landgraf, C.T. Wotjak, I.D. Neumann, M. Engelmann). 3.1.5. Vasopressin and sensory circumventricular organs (M. Jurzak, H.A. Schmid). 3.1.6. Steroid hormone regulation of vasopressinergic neurotransmission in the central nervous system (J.J. Watters, P. Poulin, D.M. Dorsa). 3.2. Electrophysiological actions of vasopressin. 3.2.1. Vasopressin and oxytocin action in the brain: cellular neurophysiological studies (M. Raggenbass, S. Alberi, M. Zaninetti, P. Pierson, J.J. Dreifass). 3.2.2. Vasopressin acting at V1-type receptors produces membrane depolarization in neonatal rat spinal lateral column neurons (M. Kolaj, L.P. Renaud). 3.2.3. Effects of vasopressin and related peptides on neurons of the rat lateral septum and ventral hippocampus (I.J.A. Urban). 3.2.4. Electrophysiological studies of neurohypophysial neurons and peptides (Q.P. Pittman, S.B. Kombian, D. Mouginot, X. Chen, F.J.C.M. Van Eerdenberg). 3.2.5. Electrophysiological effects of oxytocin within the bed nuclei of the stria terminalis:influence of reproductive stage and ovarian steroids (J.B. Wakerley, M.G. Terenzi, S.J. Housham, Q.B. Jiang, C.D. Ingram). 4. Vasopressin and autonomic functions. 4.1. Role of brain vasopressin in regulation of blood pressure (K. Toba, M. Ohta, T. Kimura, K. Nagano, S. Ito and Y. Ouchi). 4.2. Vasopressin neurotransmission and the control of circadian rhythms in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (C.D. Ingram, R. Ciobanu, I.L. Coculescu, R. Tanasescu, M. Coculescu, R. Mihai). 4.3. The suprachiasmatic nucleus-paraventricular nucleus interactions. A bridge to the neuroendocrine and autonomic nervous system (R.M. Buijs, M.H.L.J. Hennes, A. Kalsbeek). 4.4. Arginine vasopressin, fever and temperature regulation (Q.J. Pittman, X. Chen, A. Mouihate, M. Hirasawa, S. Martin). 5. Vasopressin and integrated brain functions. 5.1. Role of vasopressin and oxytocin in the control of social behavior in Syrian hamsters (Mesocricetus auratus) (H.E. Albers, M. Bamshad). 5.2. Vasopressin, gonadal steroids, and social recognition (R. Dantzer). 5.3. Neurohypophyseal peptides and social recognition in rats (P. Popik, J.M. Van Ree). 5.4. Coping with stress in rats and mice: differential peptidergic modulation of the amygda-lateral septum complex (J.M. Koolhaas, H. Everts, A.J.H. De Ruiter, S.F. De Boer, B. Bohus). 5.5. Oxytocin and neuroadaptation to cocaine Z. Samyai). 5.6. A peptidergic basis for sexual behavior in mammals (T. Smock, D. Albeck, P. Stark). 5.7. Voles and vasopressin: a review of molecular, cellular, and behavioral studies of pair bonding and paternal behaviors (Z. Wang, L.J. Young, G.J. De Vries, T.R. Insel). 5.8. Role of vasopressin in learning and memory in the hippocampus (B. Alescio-Lautier, B. Soumireu-Mourat). 5.9. Vasopressin metabolites: a link between vasopressin and memory? (L.G.J.E. Reijmers, J.M. Van Ree, B.M. Spruijt, J.P.H. Burbach, D. De Wied). 5.10. Vasopressin in the locus coeruleus and dorsal pontine tegmentum affects posture and vestibulospinal reflexes (0. Pompeiano). 5.11. The vasopressin deficient Brattleboro rats: a natural knockout model used in the search for CNS effects of vasopressin (B. Bohus, D. De Wied). 6. Human brain vasopressin systems. 6.1. The human hypothalamo-neurohypophysial system in health and disease (D.F. Swaab). 6.2. Neuropsychological effects of vasopressin in healthy humans (J. Bom, R. Pietrowsky, H.L. Fehm). Subject index.