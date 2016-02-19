Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 7
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: H. Woolhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080561615
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 1979
Page Count: 697
Details
- No. of pages:
- 697
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 7th December 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561615
Reviews
@qu:"Advances in Botanical Research has succeeded because it is more than just a set of reviews.... What the present series is also doing is to interest all botanists in a variety of research areas, by publishing authoritative papers, often by leading authorities in their fields, and also by ensuring that the links between different aspects of botany are made quite explicit." @source:--JOURNAL OF EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. Woolhouse Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
John Innes Institute, Norwich, U.K.
