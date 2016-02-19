Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059072, 9780080561615

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: H. Woolhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080561615
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 1979
Page Count: 697
No. of pages:
697
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561615

@qu:"Advances in Botanical Research has succeeded because it is more than just a set of reviews.... What the present series is also doing is to interest all botanists in a variety of research areas, by publishing authoritative papers, often by leading authorities in their fields, and also by ensuring that the links between different aspects of botany are made quite explicit." @source:--JOURNAL OF EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. Woolhouse Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

John Innes Institute, Norwich, U.K.

