Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 5
1st Edition
Serial Editors: H.W. Woolhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080561592
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th November 1977
Page Count: 239
Details
- No. of pages:
- 239
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 18th November 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561592
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
H.W. Woolhouse Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Plant Sciences, The University, Leeds, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.