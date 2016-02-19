Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059010, 9780080561554

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R.D. Preston
eBook ISBN: 9780080561554
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 383
No. of pages:
383
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561554

The Astbury Department of Biophysics The University, Leeds, England

