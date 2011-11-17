Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Heavy Metal Tolerance in Arabidopsis thaliana
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Mechanisms of Heavy Metal (HM) Tolerance in Arabidopsis
III. Detoxification of HMs by Binding to Biomolecules
IV. Transcriptomic Regulation of HM Tolerance
V. Conclusion
The Molecular Mechanisms of Rice Resistance to the Bacterial Blight Pathogen, Xanthomonas oryzae pathovar oryzae
I. Introduction
II. The Pathogen X. oryzae Pathovar oryzae and BB Disease
III. Molecular Mechanisms of Disease Resistance Against X. oryzae Pathovar oryzae
IV. XA Proteins and Rice Signal Transduction in Response to X. oryzae Pathovar oryzae
V. Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Functional Genomics of Sugarcane
I. Introduction
II. Origins of Sugarcane
III. Sugarcane Breeding
IV. The Sugarcane Genome
V. The Sugarcane Transcriptome
VI. Sugarcane Metabolomics and Proteomics
VII. Reverse Genetics in Sugarcane
VIII. Analysis of Sugar Accumulation in Transgenic Sugarcane
IX. Recent Trends in Trait Development in Transgenic Sugarcane
X. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
The Botanical Dance of Death
I. Introduction
II. Regulators of Plant PCD
III. Role of PCD in Developmental, Defence and Stress Responses
IV. Autophagy
V. Studying PCD in Plants
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Molecular and Structural Perspectives on Cytochrome P450s in Plants
I. Biochemical Diversity
II. Molecular Diversity
III. Structural Diversity
IV. Comparisons Between Oryza and Arabidopsis P450s
V. Conclusions
Jasmonates to Jasmolites in Plants
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. JA Biosynthetic Pathway
III. cis-/trans-Isomerization of JA
IV. JA Metabolic Reactions: Biosynthesis of Jasmolites
V. Overview of the Jasmolites
VI. Tentative Metabolite Pathway to Jasmolites
VII. Jasmolites Analytical Methods
VIII. Finding New Jasmolites
IX. Biological Activities of Jasmolites
X. Role of JA in Direct/Indirect Plant Defensive Reactions
XI. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Biology, Genome Evolution, Biotechnological Issues and Research Including Applied Perspectives in Artemisia (Asteraceae)
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Diversification
III. Systematics, Phylogeny and Taxonomy
IV. Genome Organisation and Evolution
V. Economic Botany and Ethnobotany
VI. Technological and Biotechnological Issues
VII. Perspectives in Artemisia Research and Application
Acknowledgements
Description
Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 50th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features six reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
- For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
- Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
About the Serial Editors
Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor
Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France
Michel Delseny Serial Editor
Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France