Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123858511, 9780123858528

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jean-Claude Kader Michel Delseny
eBook ISBN: 9780123858528
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123858511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 2011
Page Count: 506
Table of Contents

Contributors

Heavy Metal Tolerance in Arabidopsis thaliana

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Mechanisms of Heavy Metal (HM) Tolerance in Arabidopsis

III. Detoxification of HMs by Binding to Biomolecules

IV. Transcriptomic Regulation of HM Tolerance

V. Conclusion

The Molecular Mechanisms of Rice Resistance to the Bacterial Blight Pathogen, Xanthomonas oryzae pathovar oryzae

I. Introduction

II. The Pathogen X. oryzae Pathovar oryzae and BB Disease

III. Molecular Mechanisms of Disease Resistance Against X. oryzae Pathovar oryzae

IV. XA Proteins and Rice Signal Transduction in Response to X. oryzae Pathovar oryzae

V. Perspectives

Functional Genomics of Sugarcane

I. Introduction

II. Origins of Sugarcane

III. Sugarcane Breeding

IV. The Sugarcane Genome

V. The Sugarcane Transcriptome

VI. Sugarcane Metabolomics and Proteomics

VII. Reverse Genetics in Sugarcane

VIII. Analysis of Sugar Accumulation in Transgenic Sugarcane

IX. Recent Trends in Trait Development in Transgenic Sugarcane

X. Conclusions

The Botanical Dance of Death

I. Introduction

II. Regulators of Plant PCD

III. Role of PCD in Developmental, Defence and Stress Responses

IV. Autophagy

V. Studying PCD in Plants

VI. Conclusions

Molecular and Structural Perspectives on Cytochrome P450s in Plants

I. Biochemical Diversity

II. Molecular Diversity

III. Structural Diversity

IV. Comparisons Between Oryza and Arabidopsis P450s

V. Conclusions

Jasmonates to Jasmolites in Plants

Abbreviations

I. Introduction

II. JA Biosynthetic Pathway

III. cis-/trans-Isomerization of JA

IV. JA Metabolic Reactions: Biosynthesis of Jasmolites

V. Overview of the Jasmolites

VI. Tentative Metabolite Pathway to Jasmolites

VII. Jasmolites Analytical Methods

VIII. Finding New Jasmolites

IX. Biological Activities of Jasmolites

X. Role of JA in Direct/Indirect Plant Defensive Reactions

XI. Conclusions and Future Perspectives

Biology, Genome Evolution, Biotechnological Issues and Research Including Applied Perspectives in Artemisia (Asteraceae)

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Diversification

III. Systematics, Phylogeny and Taxonomy

IV. Genome Organisation and Evolution

V. Economic Botany and Ethnobotany

VI. Technological and Biotechnological Issues

VII. Perspectives in Artemisia Research and Application

Description

Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 50th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features six reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
  • For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
  • Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

About the Serial Editors

Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France

Michel Delseny Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France

