Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808707, 9780123808714

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 54

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jean-Claude Kader Michel Delseny
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808707
eBook ISBN: 9780123808714
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 2010
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

  1. Pollen Germination and Tube Growth

    2. Huei-Jing Wang,, Jong-Chin Huang,, and Guang-Yuh Jauh

  2. Molecular mechanisms of sex determination in monoecious and dioecious plants

  3. The evolution of floral symmetry

    4. Hélène Citerne, Florian Jabbour, Sophie Nadot and Catherine Damerval

  4. Protein turnover in grass leaves

Louis John Irving, Yuji Suzuki Hiroyuki Ishida, Amane Makino

Description

Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 54th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
  • For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
  • Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

About the Serial Editors

Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France

Michel Delseny Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France

