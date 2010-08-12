Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Pollen Germination and Tube Growth
- Molecular mechanisms of sex determination in monoecious and dioecious plants
- The evolution of floral symmetry
- Protein turnover in grass leaves
Huei-Jing Wang,, Jong-Chin Huang,, and Guang-Yuh Jauh
Hélène Citerne, Florian Jabbour, Sophie Nadot and Catherine Damerval
Louis John Irving, Yuji Suzuki Hiroyuki Ishida, Amane Makino
Description
Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 54th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
- For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
- Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 12th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808707
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808714
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France
Michel Delseny Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France