Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Advances In Coffea Genomics
Alexandre de Kochko, Sélastique Akaffou, Alan Andrade, Claudine Campa, Dominique Crouzillat, Romain Guyot, Perla Hamon, Ray Ming, Lukas A. Mueller, Valérie Poncet, Christine Tranchant-Dubreuil, Serge Hamon
2. Arabidopsis Histone Lysine Methyltransferases
Frédéric Pontvianne, Todd Blevins and Craig S. Pikaard
3. Plant nematode interaction: a sophisticated dialogue
Pierre ABAD and Valerie M.WILLIAMSON
4. Regulatory components of shade avoidance
Jaime F Martínez-García, Anahit Galstyan, Mercè Salla-Martret, Nicolás Cifuentes-Esquivel, Marçal Gallemí and Jordi Bou-Torrent
Description
Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 50th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features six reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
- For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
- Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 8th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808691
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808684
About the Serial Editors
Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France
Michel Delseny Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France