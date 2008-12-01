Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123746009, 9780080923444

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jean-Claude Kader Michel Delseny
eBook ISBN: 9780080923444
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123746009
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2008
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Vascular development and differentiation

Cold response pathways in plants

Circadian clocks in plants

Plant Lectins

Description

Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 48th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features six reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
  • For over 30 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
  • Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

About the Serial Editors

Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France

Michel Delseny Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France

