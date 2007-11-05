Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123737052, 9780080560632

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 46

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jean-Claude Kader Michel Delseny
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737052
eBook ISBN: 9780080560632
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th November 2007
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Nitric oxide signaling in root development How the environment regulates root architecture Aquaporins from higher plants Iron dynamics in higher plants Plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi: cues and communication in the early steps of symbiotic interactions
Defense reactions in algae

Description

Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 46th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features four reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to post-graduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
  • For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
  • Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

About the Serial Editors

Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France

Michel Delseny Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France

