Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Nitric oxide signaling in root development
How the environment regulates root architecture
Aquaporins from higher plants
Iron dynamics in higher plants
Plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi: cues and communication in the early steps of symbiotic interactions
Defense reactions in algae
Description
Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 46th volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features four reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to post-graduates and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary reviews written from a broad range of scientific perspectives
- For over 40 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence
- Contributors internationally recognized authorities in their respective fields
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jean-Claude Kader Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Physiologie Cellulaire et Moléculaire des Plantes, CNRS, Université de Paris, France
Michel Delseny Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Génome et Développement des Plantes, CNRS IRD UP, Université de Perpignan, France