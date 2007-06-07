Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123740984, 9780080548289

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 45

1st Edition

Rapeseed Breeding

Editors: Surinder Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9780080548289
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123740984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th June 2007
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

  1. History, Origin and Evolution S.K. Gupta and Aditya Pratap

  2. Breeding Methods B. Rai, S.K. Gupta and Aditya Pratap

  3. Oil and meal quality improvement Abha Agnihotri, Deepak Prem, Kadambari Gupta, Gautam Sarkar

  4. Development and practical use of DNA markers Katarzyna Mikolajczyk

  5. Self-incompatibility Ryo Fujimoto and Takeshi Nishio

  6. Fingerprinting of oilseed rape cultivars Vladislav Èurn and Jana Þaludova

  7. Haploid and doubled haploid technology L. Xu, U. Najeeb, G.X. Tang, H.H. Gu, G.Q. Zhang, Y. He, W.J. Zhou

  8. Breeding for apetalous rape: inheritance and yield physiology Lixi Jiang

  9. Breeding herbicide tolerant oilseed rape cultivars Peter B. E. McVetty and Carla D. Zelmer

  10. Breeding for Blackleg Resistance- The Biology and Epidemiology W. G. Dilantha Fernando, Yu Chen and Kaveh Ghanbarnia

  11. Development of Alloplasmic Rape Michal Starzycki, Eligia Starzycki and Jan Pszczola

  12. Honeybees and Rapeseed - A Pollinator Plant Interaction D.P. Abrol

  13. Genetic variation and metabolism of glucosinolates Natalia Bellostas, Anne Dorthe S¸rensen, Jens Christian S¸rensen and Hilmer S¸rensen

  14. Mutagenesis: Generation and Evaluation of Induced Mutations Sanjay J. Jambhulkar

  15. Rapeseed Biotechnology Vinitha Cardoza and C. Neal Stewart, Jr.

  16. Gene flow from wild species into rapeseed Rikke Bagger J¸rgensen

  17. Evaluation, maintenance and conservation of germplasm Ranbir Singh and S.K. Sharma

  18. Oil Technology Bertrand Matthäus

Description

Rapeseed is an important oilseed crop belonging to Crucifereae family and grown in subtropical to temperate climate. Recent discoveries have caused the scientific community to respond positively by directing a greater amount of research towards increasing production and improving the quality of rapeseed oil. Today, the annual worldwide production is approximately 7.5 million tons on 4 million acres. Canola ranks 5th in the production of world's oilseed crops following soybean, sunflower, groundnut and cottonseed.

Rapeseed Breeding fully explains the miraculous discoveries about the genetic material which have contributed to the growth of this important crop. With contributions from world-renowned researchers from North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, this book provides the first scientific reference for scientists interested in the further exploitation of this important crop.

Key Features

  • Presents history, origin and evolution, breeding methods, practical applications of DNA markers, fingerprinting of cultivars, and conservation of rapeseed germplasm
  • Includes detail of different breeding purposes including breeding for improved oil and meal quality, breeding for winter hardiness, breeding for herbicides, and breeding for hybrid rape.
  • Provides analysis of ecology, usage, degeneration and application

Readership

Researchers, seed and extension scientists, rapeseed and soybean breeders, students, plant biotechnology engineers

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080548289
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123740984

About the Editors

Surinder Gupta Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

SK University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Division of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Jammu, India

