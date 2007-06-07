Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 45
1st Edition
Rapeseed Breeding
History, Origin and Evolution S.K. Gupta and Aditya Pratap
Breeding Methods B. Rai, S.K. Gupta and Aditya Pratap
Oil and meal quality improvement Abha Agnihotri, Deepak Prem, Kadambari Gupta, Gautam Sarkar
Development and practical use of DNA markers Katarzyna Mikolajczyk
Self-incompatibility Ryo Fujimoto and Takeshi Nishio
Fingerprinting of oilseed rape cultivars Vladislav Èurn and Jana Þaludova
Haploid and doubled haploid technology L. Xu, U. Najeeb, G.X. Tang, H.H. Gu, G.Q. Zhang, Y. He, W.J. Zhou
Breeding for apetalous rape: inheritance and yield physiology Lixi Jiang
Breeding herbicide tolerant oilseed rape cultivars Peter B. E. McVetty and Carla D. Zelmer
Breeding for Blackleg Resistance- The Biology and Epidemiology W. G. Dilantha Fernando, Yu Chen and Kaveh Ghanbarnia
Development of Alloplasmic Rape Michal Starzycki, Eligia Starzycki and Jan Pszczola
Honeybees and Rapeseed - A Pollinator Plant Interaction D.P. Abrol
Genetic variation and metabolism of glucosinolates Natalia Bellostas, Anne Dorthe S¸rensen, Jens Christian S¸rensen and Hilmer S¸rensen
Mutagenesis: Generation and Evaluation of Induced Mutations Sanjay J. Jambhulkar
Rapeseed Biotechnology Vinitha Cardoza and C. Neal Stewart, Jr.
Gene flow from wild species into rapeseed Rikke Bagger J¸rgensen
Evaluation, maintenance and conservation of germplasm Ranbir Singh and S.K. Sharma
Oil Technology Bertrand Matthäus
Rapeseed is an important oilseed crop belonging to Crucifereae family and grown in subtropical to temperate climate. Recent discoveries have caused the scientific community to respond positively by directing a greater amount of research towards increasing production and improving the quality of rapeseed oil. Today, the annual worldwide production is approximately 7.5 million tons on 4 million acres. Canola ranks 5th in the production of world's oilseed crops following soybean, sunflower, groundnut and cottonseed.
Rapeseed Breeding fully explains the miraculous discoveries about the genetic material which have contributed to the growth of this important crop. With contributions from world-renowned researchers from North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, this book provides the first scientific reference for scientists interested in the further exploitation of this important crop.
- Presents history, origin and evolution, breeding methods, practical applications of DNA markers, fingerprinting of cultivars, and conservation of rapeseed germplasm
- Includes detail of different breeding purposes including breeding for improved oil and meal quality, breeding for winter hardiness, breeding for herbicides, and breeding for hybrid rape.
- Provides analysis of ecology, usage, degeneration and application
Researchers, seed and extension scientists, rapeseed and soybean breeders, students, plant biotechnology engineers
- 584
- English
- © Academic Press 2007
- 7th June 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080548289
- 9780123740984
Surinder Gupta Editor
SK University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Division of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Jammu, India