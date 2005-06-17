Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059423, 9780080457505

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080457505
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120059423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th June 2005
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

  1. Chemical manipulation of antioxidant defences in plants
  2. The impact of molecular data in fungal systematics
  3. Cytoskeletal regulation of the plane of cell division: An essential component of plant development and reproduction
  4. Nitrogen and Carbon Metabolism in Plastids: Evolution, Integration, and Coordination with Reactions in the Cytosol
  5. Chloroplast control of nuclear gene expression

Description

Edited by J.A. Callow and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. Currently in its 42nd volume, the series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant pathology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features five reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to incorporate advances in plant pathology.

Key Features

  • Includes most advanced reviews by distinguished researchers
  • Covers topics such as the impact of molecular data in fungal systematics and chloroplast control of nuclear gene expression

Readership

post-graduates and researchers in plant sciences including botany, plant biochemistry, plant pathology and plant physiology

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080457505
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120059423

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

