Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059386, 9780080569086

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080569086
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th December 2002
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
193.00
164.05
170.00
144.50
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

An epidemiological framework for disease management. Golgi-independent trafficking of macromolecules to the plant vacuole. Phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase: structure, function and regulation. Developmental genetics of the angiosperm leaf. A model for the evolution and genesis of the pseudotetraploid arabidopsis thaliana genome. Age-related resistance to plant pathogens. Tertiary Relict Floras.

Description

Advances in Botanical Research is a multi-volume publication that brings together reviews by recognized experts on subjects of importance to those involved in botanical research. First published in 1963, Advances in Botanical Research has earned a reputation for excellence in the field for more than thirty years. In 1995, Advances in Botanical Research was merged with Advances in Plant Pathology to provide one comprehensive resource for the plant science community, with equal coverage of plant pathology and botany in both thematic and mixed volumes. Now edited by J.A. Callow (University of Birmingham, UK), supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics which will appeal to post-graduates and researchers in plant sciences including botany, plant biochemistry, plant pathology and plant physiology. Eclectic volumes in the serial are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as Plant Protein Kinases, and Plant Trichomes. In 1999, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that Advances in Botanical Research has an Impact Factor of 4.378, placing it 8th in the highly competitive category of Plant Sciences.

Key Features

  • Features a wide range of scientific perspectives
  • Written by internationally recognized authorities at the leading edge of the relevant science
  • For over 30 years, series has enjoyed a reputation for excellence

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080569086

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.