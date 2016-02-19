Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059195, 9780080561738

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 19

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561738
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th June 1993
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

S. Aldington and S.C. Fry, Oligosaccharins.

M.B. Jackson, Are Plant Hormones Involed in Root to Shoot Communication?

G.I. McFadden, Second-hand Chloroplasts: Evolution of Cryptomonad Algae.

R. Ligrone, J.G. Duckett, and K.S. Renzaglia, The Gametophyte-Sporophyte Junction in Land Plants. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Botanical Research is a multi-volume publication bringing together reviews by recognized experts on subjects of importance to those involved in botanical research. The four essays in this volume reflect the very latest in botanical research with their broad scope of interest to plant scientists in many areas. The articles include a detailed examination of oligosaccarins, the role of plant hormones in root-to-shoot communications, second-hand choloplasts,and the gametophyte-sporophyte junction in land plants.

Key Features

  • SPECIAL FEATURES:
  • Four reviews covering broad range of subject areas.

Readership

Botanists in all fields of research.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561738

Reviews

@qu:"As every good scientific book, (this) one is supplemented with an author index and a subject index (including also plant names in English and Latin).... the reviews deal with interesting, not often discussed topics." @source:--Z. Sestak in BIOLOGIA PLANTARUM

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

