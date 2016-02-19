Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
S. Aldington and S.C. Fry, Oligosaccharins.
M.B. Jackson, Are Plant Hormones Involed in Root to Shoot Communication?
G.I. McFadden, Second-hand Chloroplasts: Evolution of Cryptomonad Algae.
R. Ligrone, J.G. Duckett, and K.S. Renzaglia, The Gametophyte-Sporophyte Junction in Land Plants. Author Index. Subject Index.
Advances in Botanical Research is a multi-volume publication bringing together reviews by recognized experts on subjects of importance to those involved in botanical research. The four essays in this volume reflect the very latest in botanical research with their broad scope of interest to plant scientists in many areas. The articles include a detailed examination of oligosaccarins, the role of plant hormones in root-to-shoot communications, second-hand choloplasts,and the gametophyte-sporophyte junction in land plants.
Botanists in all fields of research.
- 344
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 10th June 1993
- Academic Press
- 9780080561738
@qu:"As every good scientific book, (this) one is supplemented with an author index and a subject index (including also plant names in English and Latin).... the reviews deal with interesting, not often discussed topics." @source:--Z. Sestak in BIOLOGIA PLANTARUM
J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor
University of Birmingham, U.K.