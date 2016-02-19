Advances in Botanical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059157, 9780080561691

Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 15

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561691
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 1988
Page Count: 211
Table of Contents

T. Bjerkman, Perception of Gravity by Plants.

H. Griffiths, Crassulacean Acid Metabolism: A Re-Appraisal of Physiological Plasticity in Form and Function.

L.V. Kochian and W.J. Lucas, Potassium Transport in Roots.

R.I. Pennell, Sporogenesis in Conifers. Index.

Description

The latest volume in this series continues as a detailed review in botanical science to a wide audience. The papers in this volume are of general interest and present fascinating updates of important aspects of plant growth, physiology, and reproduction.

Readership

Botanists of all types.

Details

About the Serial Volume Editors

J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor

University of Birmingham, U.K.

