Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 15
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: J. A. Callow
eBook ISBN: 9780080561691
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 1988
Page Count: 211
Table of Contents
T. Bjerkman, Perception of Gravity by Plants.
H. Griffiths, Crassulacean Acid Metabolism: A Re-Appraisal of Physiological Plasticity in Form and Function.
L.V. Kochian and W.J. Lucas, Potassium Transport in Roots.
R.I. Pennell, Sporogenesis in Conifers. Index.
Description
The latest volume in this series continues as a detailed review in botanical science to a wide audience. The papers in this volume are of general interest and present fascinating updates of important aspects of plant growth, physiology, and reproduction.
Readership
Botanists of all types.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 211
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 15th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561691
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, U.K.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.