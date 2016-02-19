Advances in Botanical Research, Volume 11
1st Edition
M.W. Steer, J.M. Picton, and J.C. Earnshaw, Laser Light Scattering in Biological Research.
N.W. Kerby and J.A. Raven, Transport and Fixation of Inorganic Carbon by Marine Algae.
J.S.G. Reid, Cell Wall Storage Carbohydrates in Seeds--Biochemistry of Seed "Gums" and "Hemicelluloses."
D.J. von Willert, Welwitschia mirabilis--New Aspects in the Biology of an Old Plant. References at the end of each chapter. Author Index. Subject Index.
- 205
- English
- © Academic Press 1985
- 28th January 1985
- Academic Press
- 9780080561653
@qu:"Advances in Botanical Research has succeeded because it is more than just a set of reviews.... What the present series is also doing is to interest all botanists in a variety of research areas, by publishing authoritative papers, often by leading authorities in their fields, and also by ensuring that the links between different aspects of botany are made quite explicit." @source:--JOURNAL OF EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY
J. A. Callow Serial Volume Editor
University of Birmingham, U.K.