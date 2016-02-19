Advances in Biosensors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559382700, 9780080948614

Advances in Biosensors, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Turner
eBook ISBN: 9780080948614
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559382700
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 1st May 1992
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
18100.00
15385.00
205.00
174.25
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080948614
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559382700

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Anthony Turner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cranfield University, Bedfordshire, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.