Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly, Volume 28
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Mechanisms of Lipid Sorting in the Endosomal Pathway
Bianca Esch and Florian Fröhlich
2. Biophysical Analysis of Sec-Mediated Protein Translocation in Nanodiscs
Sabrina Koch, Arnold J.M. Driessen and Alexej Kedrov
3. Molecular Origin of Spatiotemporal Heterogeneity in Bio-membranes with Co-existing Liquid Phases: Insights from Topological Rearrangements and Lipid Packing Defects
Madhusmita Tripathy, Sahithya S. Iyer and Anand Srivastava
4. The Importance of Antibacterial Surfaces for Biomedical Applications
Metka Benčina, Tina Mavrič, Ita Junkar, Aleksander Bajt, Aleksandra Krajnović, Katja Lakota, Polona Žigon, Snežna Sodin-Šemrl, Veronika Kralj-Iglič and Aleš Iglič
5. Advances in the Visualisation of Molecular Assemblies Within Cellular Signalling Nanodomains: Insights from a Decade of Mapping of Ryanodine Receptor Clusters
Isuru Jayasinghe, Alexander H. Clowsley and Christian Soeller
Description
Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly, Volume 28, formerly titled Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, provides a global platform for the study of cell membranes, lipid model membranes, and lipid self-assemblies, from the micro- to the nanoscale. Planar lipid bilayers are widely studied due to their ubiquity in nature. This book presents research on their application in the formulation of biomimetic model membranes, and in the design of artificial dispersion of liposomes. Moreover, the book discusses how lipids self-assemble into a wide range of other structures, including micelles and the liquid crystalline hexagonal and cubic phases.
Chapters in this volume present both original research and comprehensive reviews written by world leading experts and young researchers.
Key Features
- Surveys recent theoretical and experimental results on lipid micro- and nanostructures
- Presents potential uses applications, such as clinically relevant diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, biotechnology, pharmaceutical engineering and food products
- Includes both original research and comprehensive reviews written by world leading experts and young researchers
- Provides a global platform for a broad community of experimental and theoretical researchers studying cell membranes, lipid model membranes, and lipid self-assemblies, from the micro- to the nanoscale
Readership
Experts in the field of chemistry, physics and biology of lipid micro- and nanostructures and biological membranes, and a podium for non-specialists working on the interdisciplinary front
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 3rd September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157893
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128157886
About the Serial Editors
Ales Iglic Serial Editor
Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ana Garcia-Saez Serial Editor
Ana Garcia-Saez gained her PhD at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Valencia, Spain in 2005, and then worked as a Post-doc at BioTec, TU Dresden, Germany. Since 2013, she has been working as a professor at the Interfaculty Institute for Biochemistry (IFIB), Universität Tübingen, Germany. Since 2010, Ana was also the Max Planck Research Group’s Leader and the Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum (DKFZ) Junior Group’s Leader at Bioquant, Heidelberg, Germany, from 2010 to 2013, and has been a Young Investigator as part of the EMBO Young Investigator Programme since 2017. Ana Garcia-Saez’s research areas include Cell Death & Biophysics, Molecular and Cellular Biology, and Biochemistry & Advanced Microscopy. Though she is also involved in and takes an active interest in Membrane organization, apoptosis regulation, Bcl-2 proteins, membrane dynamics, biophysics, and single molecule techniques. She has received numerous fellowships and awards, including the European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant, the Max-Planck Gesellschaft Postdoctoral scholarship, and the Marie Curie Intra European fellowship, among others, and has been widely published in the field of membrane biochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Interfaculty Institute for Biochemistry (IFIB), Universität Tübingen, Germany
Michael Rappolt Serial Editor
Michael Rappolt has been appointed as Professor of Lipid Biophysics (School of Food Science and Nutrition) in April 2013. He received his MSc and PhD in physics from the University of Hamburg and achieved his habilitation at the University of Ljubljana in the Faculty of Health Sciences. He was Senior Researcher at the Synchrotron Trieste Outstation (Italy), Institute of Biophysics and Nanosystems Research (Austrian Academy of Sciences), before becoming Assistant Professor at Graz University of Technology. Professor Michael Rappolt is a leading authority on investigating the structure and dynamics of lipid membranes using small-angle X-ray scattering. His recent research activities have concentrated on the study of drug/membrane interactions with potential applications to drug delivery and food. Further research topics concentrate on characterising crystallization processes in food, the investigation of colloid interfaces and the determination of particle structures on the nanoscale. He also seeks to transfer standard measurement techniques applied in food research – such as mechanic (sound and shear) and thermodynamic sample manipulations to synchrotron sites – to understand food on a smaller (nanometre) and faster (microsecond) scale.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK