Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128209677

Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-Assembly, Volume 31

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Aleš Iglič Ana j. García-Sáez Michael Rappolt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128209677
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th April 2020
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

  1. Physico-chemical characterizations of lipid membranes in presence of cholesterol

    2. Julia Genova, Hassan Chamati and Minko Petrov

  2. Susceptibility of Biomembrane Structure Towards Amphiphiles, Ionic Liquids, and Deep Eutectic Solvents

    3. 'Shobhna, Monika Kumari and Hemant K. Kashyap

  3. Quantitative single-molecule imaging of protein assembly in membranes

    4. Andreas Jenner, Raed Shalaby and Katia Cosentino

  4. Pore-Forming Toxins from Sea Anemones: From Protein-Membrane Interaction to its Implications for Developing Biomedical Applications

    5. Carlos Alvarez, Fabiola Pazos, Carmen Soto, Rady Laborde and María E. Lanio

  5. Interactions in the model membranes mimicking preclinical conformational diseases

Oleksandr I. Ivankov, Elena V. Ermakova, Tatiana N. Murugova, Dina R. Badreeva, Ermuhammad Dushanov, Tomáš Kondela, Kholmirzo Kholmurodov, Alexander I. Kuklin, Norbert Kučerka

Description

Advances in Biomembranes and Lipid Self-assembly, Volume 31, formerly titled Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, provides a global platform for the study of cell membranes, lipid model membranes and lipid self-assemblies, from the micro- to the nanoscale. As planar lipid bilayers are widely studied due to their ubiquity in nature, this book presents research on their application in the formulation of biomimetic model membranes, and in the design of artificial dispersion of liposomes. Moreover, the book discusses how lipids self-assemble into a wide range of other structures, including micelles and the liquid crystalline hexagonal and cubic phases.

Chapters in this volume present both original research and comprehensive reviews written by world leading experts and young researchers.

Key Features

  • Surveys recent theoretical and experimental results on lipid micro- and nanostructures
  • Presents potential use applications, such as clinically relevant diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, biotechnology, pharmaceutical engineering and food products
  • Includes both original research and comprehensive reviews written by world-leading experts and young researchers
  • Provides a global platform for a broad community of experimental and theoretical researchers studying cell membranes, lipid model membranes, and lipid self-assemblies, from the micro- to the nanoscale

Readership

Experts in the field of chemistry, physics and biology of lipid micro- and nanostructures and biological membranes, and a podium for non-specialists working on the interdisciplinary front

About the Serial Editors

Aleš Iglič

Aleš Iglič

Aleš Iglič received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in physics and M.Sc. degree in biophysics from the Department of Physics, and the Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, all from the University of Ljubljana. He is a Full Professor and the Head of Laboratory of Biophysics of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at University of Ljubljana. His main research interests are in electrostatics, mechanics and statistical physics of lipid nanostructures and biological membranes. He is devoted to higher education, basic research in biophysics and close contacts to clinical practice. Prof. Iglič was visiting scientist and professor at Åbo Academy University in Turku (Finland), Friedrich Schiller University in Jena (Germany) and Czech Technical University in Prague (Czech Republic). He established collaborations with researchers from different universities across the Europe, USA and India and was supervisor of many M.Sc., Ph.D. and postdoctoral students from Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Iran, Bulgaria, Germany, India and Israel. Since 2009 is the editor of Elsevier book series »Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes« (APLBL).

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ana j. García-Sáez

Ana j. García-Sáez

Ana Garcia-Saez gained her PhD at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Valencia, Spain in 2005, and then worked as a Post-doc at BioTec, TU Dresden, Germany. From 2013, she was a professor at the Interfaculty Institute for Biochemistry (IFIB), Universität Tübingen, Germany before moving to University of Cologne as a professor in October 2019. Since 2010, Ana was also the Max Planck Research Group’s Leader and the Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum (DKFZ) Junior Group’s Leader at Bioquant, Heidelberg, Germany, from 2010 to 2013, and has been a Young Investigator as part of the EMBO Young Investigator Programme since 2017. Ana Garcia-Saez’s research areas include Cell Death & Biophysics, Molecular and Cellular Biology, and Biochemistry & Advanced Microscopy. Though she is also involved in and takes an active interest in Membrane organization, apoptosis regulation, Bcl-2 proteins, membrane dynamics, biophysics, and single molecule techniques. She has received numerous fellowships and awards, including the European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant, the Max-Planck Gesellschaft Postdoctoral scholarship, and the Marie Curie Intra European fellowship, among others, and has been widely published in the field of membrane biochemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cologne, Germany

Michael Rappolt

Michael Rappolt

Michael Rappolt has been appointed as Professor of Lipid Biophysics (School of Food Science and Nutrition) in April 2013. He received his MSc and PhD in physics from the University of Hamburg and achieved his habilitation at the University of Ljubljana in the Faculty of Health Sciences. He was Senior Researcher at the Synchrotron Trieste Outstation (Italy), Institute of Biophysics and Nanosystems Research (Austrian Academy of Sciences), before becoming Assistant Professor at Graz University of Technology. Professor Michael Rappolt is a leading authority on investigating the structure and dynamics of lipid membranes using small-angle X-ray scattering. His recent research activities have concentrated on the study of drug/membrane interactions with potential applications to drug delivery and food. Further research topics concentrate on characterising crystallization processes in food, the investigation of colloid interfaces and the determination of particle structures on the nanoscale. He also seeks to transfer standard measurement techniques applied in food research – such as mechanic (sound and shear) and thermodynamic sample manipulations to synchrotron sites – to understand food on a smaller (nanometre) and faster (microsecond) scale.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leeds, UK

