Advances in Biomedical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120049042, 9781483214955

Advances in Biomedical Engineering

1st Edition

Published Under the Auspices of the Biomedical Engineering Society

Editors: J. H. U. Brown James F. Dickson
eBook ISBN: 9781483214955
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Biomedical Engineering, Volume 4, is a collection of papers that deals with gas chromatography, mass spectroscopy and the analysis of minute samples, as well as the role of the government in regulating the production, usage, safety, and efficacy of medical devices. One paper reviews the use of mass spectrometry and computer technology in relation to gas-phase analytical methods based on gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer instruments and gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer-computer analytical systems. Many health practitioners, government and private health agencies, the legal profession, and insurance companies express concern over the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical devices. One paper notes the automation process occurring in the clinical laboratory—that its success depends on the competence of its professional staff and its rate of substitution of mechanized equipment for manual labor. Other papers discuss the technology employed in monitoring the traumatized patient, and also the use of technology such as sensory substitution for human rehabilitation. The collection can prove valuable to bio-chemists, micro-biologists, developmental biologists, and scientists involved in physical rehabilitation and biomaterials research.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Gas-Phase Analytical Methods. Mass Spectrometry and GC-MS-COM Analytical Systems

I. Introduction

II. Mass Spectrometry: The Gas-Phase Separation of Ions

III. Mass Spectrometry: GC-MS Instruments and Methods

IV. Gas-Phase Analytical Systems: Computer-Based Instruments and Methods

V. Biomedical Applications

VI. Systems Design: Future Directions

VII. General References

References

Standards and Specifications for Medical Devices

I. Introduction

II. Problems in Developing Standards and Specifications

III. Efforts to Rationalize the Development of Medical Device Standards

IV. Current Medical Device Standards Activities

V. Conclusions

Appendix: Medical Device Standards Survey

Automation in the Clinical Laboratory

I. Introduction

II. Development of Automation

III. Problems To Be Solved

IV. Summary

References

Monitoring the Traumatized Patient

I. The Overall Aims of Monitoring

II. Physiological Indications for Specific Monitoring

III. Monitoring of the Circulatory System (Central)

IV. Monitoring of the Circulatory System (Peripheral)

V. Monitoring of the Respiratory System

VI. Monitoring the Central Nervous System

VII. Monitoring the Renal System

VIII. Currently Available Hardware

IX. Data Display

X. Data Processing

XI. Display Systems

XII. Signal Conditioners

XIII. Pressure Transducers

XIV. Impedance Measurements

XV. Respiratory Gas Flow Measurements

XVI. The Mass Spectrometer

XVII. Blood Gas Determinations

XVIII. Ultrasonic Systems

XIX. Invasive Monitoring

XX. The Hazardous Nature of the Transducer-Patient Interface

XXI. Types of Hazards in Current Monitoring Practice

Technology and Human Rehabilitation: Prostheses for Sensory Rehabilitation and/or Sensory Substitution

I. Introduction

II. The Demography of Sensory Loss and Its Social and Economic Implications

III. The Organization of the Literature of Sensory Aids

IV. Sensory Aids for the Visually Impaired

V. Sensory Aids for the Auditorily Impaired

VI. Psychophysical Research

VII. Evaluation

VIII. Deployment

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214955

About the Editor

J. H. U. Brown

James F. Dickson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.