Advances in Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Published Under the Auspices of the Biomedical Engineering Society
Description
Advances in Biomedical Engineering, Volume 4, is a collection of papers that deals with gas chromatography, mass spectroscopy and the analysis of minute samples, as well as the role of the government in regulating the production, usage, safety, and efficacy of medical devices. One paper reviews the use of mass spectrometry and computer technology in relation to gas-phase analytical methods based on gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer instruments and gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer-computer analytical systems. Many health practitioners, government and private health agencies, the legal profession, and insurance companies express concern over the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical devices. One paper notes the automation process occurring in the clinical laboratory—that its success depends on the competence of its professional staff and its rate of substitution of mechanized equipment for manual labor. Other papers discuss the technology employed in monitoring the traumatized patient, and also the use of technology such as sensory substitution for human rehabilitation. The collection can prove valuable to bio-chemists, micro-biologists, developmental biologists, and scientists involved in physical rehabilitation and biomaterials research.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Gas-Phase Analytical Methods. Mass Spectrometry and GC-MS-COM Analytical Systems
I. Introduction
II. Mass Spectrometry: The Gas-Phase Separation of Ions
III. Mass Spectrometry: GC-MS Instruments and Methods
IV. Gas-Phase Analytical Systems: Computer-Based Instruments and Methods
V. Biomedical Applications
VI. Systems Design: Future Directions
VII. General References
References
Standards and Specifications for Medical Devices
I. Introduction
II. Problems in Developing Standards and Specifications
III. Efforts to Rationalize the Development of Medical Device Standards
IV. Current Medical Device Standards Activities
V. Conclusions
Appendix: Medical Device Standards Survey
Automation in the Clinical Laboratory
I. Introduction
II. Development of Automation
III. Problems To Be Solved
IV. Summary
References
Monitoring the Traumatized Patient
I. The Overall Aims of Monitoring
II. Physiological Indications for Specific Monitoring
III. Monitoring of the Circulatory System (Central)
IV. Monitoring of the Circulatory System (Peripheral)
V. Monitoring of the Respiratory System
VI. Monitoring the Central Nervous System
VII. Monitoring the Renal System
VIII. Currently Available Hardware
IX. Data Display
X. Data Processing
XI. Display Systems
XII. Signal Conditioners
XIII. Pressure Transducers
XIV. Impedance Measurements
XV. Respiratory Gas Flow Measurements
XVI. The Mass Spectrometer
XVII. Blood Gas Determinations
XVIII. Ultrasonic Systems
XIX. Invasive Monitoring
XX. The Hazardous Nature of the Transducer-Patient Interface
XXI. Types of Hazards in Current Monitoring Practice
Technology and Human Rehabilitation: Prostheses for Sensory Rehabilitation and/or Sensory Substitution
I. Introduction
II. The Demography of Sensory Loss and Its Social and Economic Implications
III. The Organization of the Literature of Sensory Aids
IV. Sensory Aids for the Visually Impaired
V. Sensory Aids for the Auditorily Impaired
VI. Psychophysical Research
VII. Evaluation
VIII. Deployment
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214955