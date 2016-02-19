Advances in Biomedical Engineering, Volume 4, is a collection of papers that deals with gas chromatography, mass spectroscopy and the analysis of minute samples, as well as the role of the government in regulating the production, usage, safety, and efficacy of medical devices. One paper reviews the use of mass spectrometry and computer technology in relation to gas-phase analytical methods based on gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer instruments and gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer-computer analytical systems. Many health practitioners, government and private health agencies, the legal profession, and insurance companies express concern over the safety, efficacy, and quality of medical devices. One paper notes the automation process occurring in the clinical laboratory—that its success depends on the competence of its professional staff and its rate of substitution of mechanized equipment for manual labor. Other papers discuss the technology employed in monitoring the traumatized patient, and also the use of technology such as sensory substitution for human rehabilitation. The collection can prove valuable to bio-chemists, micro-biologists, developmental biologists, and scientists involved in physical rehabilitation and biomaterials research.