Advances in Biomedical Engineering
1st Edition
Published Under the Auspices of the Biomedical Engineering Society
Description
Advances in Biomedical Engineering, Volume 2, is a collection of papers that discusses the basic sciences, the applied sciences of engineering, the medical sciences, and the delivery of health services. One paper discusses the models of adrenal cortical control, including the secretion and metabolism of cortisol (the controlled process), as well as the initiation and modulation of secretion of ACTH (the controller). Another paper discusses hospital computer systems—application problems, objective evaluation of technology, and multiple pathways for future hospital computer applications. The possible information paths of an orthotic or prosthetic systems using computing ability include the following components: signal sources, transducers, signal processors, output systems, feedback receptors, and local feedback. Ultrasound energy is a powerful diagnostic tool since it is nondestructive and has asertainability characteristics. The medical technician or researcher can also use gas-phase analytical instruments and analytical systems in investigative chemical methods involving microgram, nanogram or pictogram amounts of individual organic compounds. The collection is suitable for biochemists, microbiologists, bio-engineers, and investigators whose works involve biomedical engineering and physiological research.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Models of Adrenal Cortical Control
I. Introduction
II. The Controlled Process: Secretion and Metabolism of Cortisol
III. The Controller: Initiation and Modulation of Secretion of ACTH
References
Hospital Computer Systems—A Review of Usage and Future Requirements after a Decade of Overpromise and Underachievement
I. Introduction
II. The Crucial Applications Problem—What Features of Hospital Operation Comprise Appropriate Entries for Computer Systems Applications
III. The Inexorable Penetration of Technology in the Hospital: The Relative Developmental Status of Applications—A Qualitative Appraisal
IV. The Crucial Need for Objective Evaluation of Technology in the Hospital
V. The Larger Dimension: The Microsystem and the Macrosystem—The Patient Care Process and the Total Care System
VI. Multiple Pathways for Future Hospital Computer Applications and Major Uncertainties
VII. Disconnections between the Patient Care Process and Hospital Administration Influencing Computer Applications
VIII. A Poorly Recognized Linkage—The Relationship of the Physician's Care Decisions and the Institutional Service Delivery System
IX. The Impact of Oversimplified Conceptual Care Models—The Physician's Model and the Engineer's Model
X. Inopportune Polarization of Hospital Computer Application Developers
XI. The Pyramidal Nature of the Physician Ordering Process
XII. An Operational Example of Care Process Surveillance: The System Function and Hardware and Software Support
XIII. An Annotated Bibliography Illustrative of the Scope of Hospital Computer Research and Development That Is Health Service Oriented
XIV. A Consolidated Analysis of Care Process Computer Applications, Their Status, and Their Special Requirements
XV. Caveats and Imperatives Relevant to Hospital Computer Developments
XVI. The Final Imperative: The Expansion, Refinement, and Control of Health Care Service Systems—An Inevitable Computer-Dependent Goal
XVII. Summary
References
Development of Feedback Control Prosthetic and Orthotic Devices
I. Introduction
II. The O/P Man-Machine System
III. The Human Hand and Its Replacement
IV. The Arm and Its Replacement
V. The Elbow
VI. Northwestern University Above-Elbow Myoelectric Prosthesis
VII. The Orthopaedic Bio-Engineering Unit, Princess Margaret Rose Orthopaedic Hospital, Edinburgh
VIII. The Boston Elbow
IX. Modular Externally Powered System for Limb Prostheses
X. Lower-Extremity Prostheses
XI. Feedback in Externally Powered Orthotic Systems
XII. Contemporary Externally Powered Orthotic Systems
XIII. Functional Electrical Stimulation
References
Ultrasound as a Diagnostic Tool
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of Ultrasound Propagation
III. Basic Instrumentation Techniques Utilizing Ultrasonic Energy for Diagnostic Purposes
IV. Hazards of Ultrasonic Energy
V. Application of Ultrasound in Diagnostic Procedures
VI. Summary
References
Gas-Phase Analytical Methods and Instruments
I. Introduction
II. Chromatography: The Separation of Organic Compounds
III. Gas Chromatographic Methods and Instruments
References
