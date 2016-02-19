Advances in Biomedical Engineering, Volume 2, is a collection of papers that discusses the basic sciences, the applied sciences of engineering, the medical sciences, and the delivery of health services. One paper discusses the models of adrenal cortical control, including the secretion and metabolism of cortisol (the controlled process), as well as the initiation and modulation of secretion of ACTH (the controller). Another paper discusses hospital computer systems—application problems, objective evaluation of technology, and multiple pathways for future hospital computer applications. The possible information paths of an orthotic or prosthetic systems using computing ability include the following components: signal sources, transducers, signal processors, output systems, feedback receptors, and local feedback. Ultrasound energy is a powerful diagnostic tool since it is nondestructive and has asertainability characteristics. The medical technician or researcher can also use gas-phase analytical instruments and analytical systems in investigative chemical methods involving microgram, nanogram or pictogram amounts of individual organic compounds. The collection is suitable for biochemists, microbiologists, bio-engineers, and investigators whose works involve biomedical engineering and physiological research.

