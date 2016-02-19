Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume VI, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biological and medical physics. The book opens with a study on ion and water transport in stomach and intestine. This is followed by separate chapters on artificial and induced periodicity in living cells; radiobiological aspects of the induction of lysogenic bacteria to produce phage with x-ray, gamma ray, and ultraviolet radiations; cell studies with microspectrography; and the effect of ionizing radiation on tumors in experimental animals. Subsequent chapters deal with biological effects of fallout from nuclear weapons tests; radiological contrast enhancing methods; measurement of regional circulation in the central nervous system by the use of radioactive inert gas; and intense ultrasound in investigations of the central nervous system. Also covered are the use of isotopic tracers in the study of diabetes; application of light scattering to biological systems; and physical and chemical mechanisms in the injury of cells by ionizing radiations.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VI
Ion and Water Transport in Stomach and Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Concepts of Active Transport
III. Ion and Water Transport
IV. Membrane Characteristics as Revealed by Transport Studies
V. Summary
References
Artificial and Induced Periodicity in Living Cells
I. Introduction
II. Synchronization by Nutritional Means
III. Light-Induced Synchrony in Algae
IV. Mechanical Separation of Age Groups of Cells
V. Temperature-Induced Synchrony
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Radiobiological Aspects of the Induction of Lysogenic Bacteria to Produce Phage with X-Ray, Gamma Ray, and Ultraviolet Radiations
I. Introduction
II. Dose-Effect Curves
III. The Induction Phenomenon
IV. Abortive Inductions
V. Comparison with Ultraviolet Radiation
VI. A Biological Integrator of Ionizing Radiation
VII. Study of a Population of Lysogenic Bacteria Growing in a Constant Field of Gamma Rays
References
Cell Studies with Microspectrography
I. Introduction
II. Microspectrography in the Optical Part of the Spectrum
III. Applications
References
Some Aspects of the Effect of Ionizing Radiation on Tumors in Experimental Animals
I. Introduction
II. Some Physical Problems Involved in the Irradiation of Animal Tumors
III. The Use of Spontaneous and Transplanted Tumors as Tools in Research
IV. The Oxygen Effect in Relation to the Radiobiology of Tumors
V. The Mechanism of Cell Death after Irradiation
VI. The Response of Animal Tumors to Irradiation In Vivo
VII. Fractionation, Ion Density Studies, and Modifying Factors
VIII. Discussion
References
Fallout from Nuclear Weapons Tests
I. Introduction
II. The Nature and Production of Radioactive Fallout
III. Types of Fallout and Their Transport and Distribution
IV. The Present Distribution and Amounts of Fallout Radioactivity
V. Present Levels of World-Wide Fallout Contamination and Predictions for the Future
VI. Biological Effects To Be Anticipated from Fallout to Date
VII. World-Wide Fallout Effects in the Event of a Nuclear War in the Northern Hemisphere
VIII. Summary
References
Radiological Contrast Enhancing Methods
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Eye
III. Quantum Considerations and Film Properties
IV. Primary Methods
V. Secondary Methods
VI. Considerations for the Future
Appendix
References
Quantitative Measurement of Regional Circulation in the Central Nervous System by the Use of Radioactive Inert Gas
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Summary
References
Intense Ultrasound in Investigations of the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Technique and Instrumentation
III. Effects and Applications
IV. Physical Mechanisms
References
Isotopic Tracers in the Study of Diabetes
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Carbohydrates
III. Fatty Acid Metabolism
IV. Metabolic Derangements in Diabetes and the Influence of Insulin
V. Studies with Isotopically Labeled Insulin and Glucagon
References
Application of Light Scattering to Biological Systems: Deoxyribonucleic Acid and the Muscle Proteins
I. Introduction and Apologia
II. Theory of Light Scattering and Interpretation of Data
III. The Configuration and Stability of Deoxyribonucleic Acids in Solution
IV. The Muscle Proteins
Glossary
References
Physical and Chemical Mechanisms in the Injury of Cells by Ionizing Radiations
I. Introduction
II. The Effects of Radiation on Cell Populations
III. The Enhancement of Radiation Injury by Oxygen
IV. The Equivalence of Nitric Oxide and Oxygen in Radiobiology
V. The Numbers of Ions Needed to Injure Bacteria
VI. The Track Segment Method for Interpreting the Relative Biological Effectiveness of Different Radiations
VII. Application of Method to the Explanation of the Relative Biological Effectiveness of Radiations
VIII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
No. of pages: 650
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281759