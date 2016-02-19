Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume VI, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biological and medical physics. The book opens with a study on ion and water transport in stomach and intestine. This is followed by separate chapters on artificial and induced periodicity in living cells; radiobiological aspects of the induction of lysogenic bacteria to produce phage with x-ray, gamma ray, and ultraviolet radiations; cell studies with microspectrography; and the effect of ionizing radiation on tumors in experimental animals. Subsequent chapters deal with biological effects of fallout from nuclear weapons tests; radiological contrast enhancing methods; measurement of regional circulation in the central nervous system by the use of radioactive inert gas; and intense ultrasound in investigations of the central nervous system. Also covered are the use of isotopic tracers in the study of diabetes; application of light scattering to biological systems; and physical and chemical mechanisms in the injury of cells by ionizing radiations.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume VI

Ion and Water Transport in Stomach and Intestine

I. Introduction

II. Concepts of Active Transport

III. Ion and Water Transport

IV. Membrane Characteristics as Revealed by Transport Studies

V. Summary

References

Artificial and Induced Periodicity in Living Cells

I. Introduction

II. Synchronization by Nutritional Means

III. Light-Induced Synchrony in Algae

IV. Mechanical Separation of Age Groups of Cells

V. Temperature-Induced Synchrony

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Radiobiological Aspects of the Induction of Lysogenic Bacteria to Produce Phage with X-Ray, Gamma Ray, and Ultraviolet Radiations

I. Introduction

II. Dose-Effect Curves

III. The Induction Phenomenon

IV. Abortive Inductions

V. Comparison with Ultraviolet Radiation

VI. A Biological Integrator of Ionizing Radiation

VII. Study of a Population of Lysogenic Bacteria Growing in a Constant Field of Gamma Rays

References

Cell Studies with Microspectrography

I. Introduction

II. Microspectrography in the Optical Part of the Spectrum

III. Applications

References

Some Aspects of the Effect of Ionizing Radiation on Tumors in Experimental Animals

I. Introduction

II. Some Physical Problems Involved in the Irradiation of Animal Tumors

III. The Use of Spontaneous and Transplanted Tumors as Tools in Research

IV. The Oxygen Effect in Relation to the Radiobiology of Tumors

V. The Mechanism of Cell Death after Irradiation

VI. The Response of Animal Tumors to Irradiation In Vivo

VII. Fractionation, Ion Density Studies, and Modifying Factors

VIII. Discussion

References

Fallout from Nuclear Weapons Tests

I. Introduction

II. The Nature and Production of Radioactive Fallout

III. Types of Fallout and Their Transport and Distribution

IV. The Present Distribution and Amounts of Fallout Radioactivity

V. Present Levels of World-Wide Fallout Contamination and Predictions for the Future

VI. Biological Effects To Be Anticipated from Fallout to Date

VII. World-Wide Fallout Effects in the Event of a Nuclear War in the Northern Hemisphere

VIII. Summary

References

Radiological Contrast Enhancing Methods

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the Eye

III. Quantum Considerations and Film Properties

IV. Primary Methods

V. Secondary Methods

VI. Considerations for the Future

Appendix

References

Quantitative Measurement of Regional Circulation in the Central Nervous System by the Use of Radioactive Inert Gas

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Results

IV. Summary

References

Intense Ultrasound in Investigations of the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Technique and Instrumentation

III. Effects and Applications

IV. Physical Mechanisms

References

Isotopic Tracers in the Study of Diabetes

I. Introduction

II. Metabolism of Carbohydrates

III. Fatty Acid Metabolism

IV. Metabolic Derangements in Diabetes and the Influence of Insulin

V. Studies with Isotopically Labeled Insulin and Glucagon

References

Application of Light Scattering to Biological Systems: Deoxyribonucleic Acid and the Muscle Proteins

I. Introduction and Apologia

II. Theory of Light Scattering and Interpretation of Data

III. The Configuration and Stability of Deoxyribonucleic Acids in Solution

IV. The Muscle Proteins

Glossary

References

Physical and Chemical Mechanisms in the Injury of Cells by Ionizing Radiations

I. Introduction

II. The Effects of Radiation on Cell Populations

III. The Enhancement of Radiation Injury by Oxygen

IV. The Equivalence of Nitric Oxide and Oxygen in Radiobiology

V. The Numbers of Ions Needed to Injure Bacteria

VI. The Track Segment Method for Interpreting the Relative Biological Effectiveness of Different Radiations

VII. Application of Method to the Explanation of the Relative Biological Effectiveness of Radiations

VIII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index