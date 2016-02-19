Advances in Biological and Medical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199276, 9781483224305

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: Cornelius A. Tobias John H. Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9781483224305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 468
Description

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume VIII is a collection of papers that deals with chemical elements of blood, neutron activation analysis, and low level gamma-ray scintillation spectrometry. One paper describes the analysis of a large number of chemical elements in a single sample of human blood serum that includes the mean values gathered for 66 chemical elements. Another paper reviews the application of neutron activation analysis to biological and medical research, particularly in the detection and quantitation of trace elements in biological tissues. Some papers discuss the use of heavy ions in molecular and cellular radiobiology, the physics of space radiation, and carcinogenesis mechanisms. One paper discusses the radio-biological consequences of the ionizing radiation on a biological system that depends on the spatial distribution of the energy the system absorbs. The paper notes that the efficiency of heavy ions to inactivate dried enzymes kept at various constant temperatures during the exposure differs significantly from results obtained from that of sparsely ionizing radiations. Results gathered from comparisons of model and experiments, show that indirect energy transfers, such as those made by intermediary free radicals or other secondary reaction products, can play a role in carcinogenesis. The collection can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in medical physics, radiological physics, or in the study of cellular biology and oncology.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors to Volume VIII

Chemical Elements of the Blood of Man in Health X-Ray Spectrochemical Studies

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Biological Results and Discussion

References

Neutron Activation Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Principles and General Method

III. Advantages and Limitations of the Method

IV. Applications

References

Low Level Gamma-Ray Scintillation Spectrometry: Experimental Requirements and Biomedical Applications

I. Introduction

II. The Apparatus

III. General Techniques of Whole-Body Measurements

IV. Special Measurement Procedures

V. Conclusions

References

Heavy Ions and Some Aspects of Their Use in Molecular and Cellular Radiobiology

I. Introduction

II. Physical Characteristics of Heavy-Ion Beams Produced by the HILAC

III. Hypothetical Mechanisms for Radiation Injury

IV. Application to Biological Systems

V. Summary

References

Hypothalamus and Thyroid

I. Lesions of the Hypothalamus

II. Stimulation of the Hypothalamus

III. Stalk Section

IV. Pituitary Grafts

V. Localization of Radioactive Thyroid Hormones

VI. Tissue Cultures

VII. Morphological Evidence

VIII. Neurostimulation in the Presence of Hormones

IX. Action of Hypothalamic Extracts

X. Action of Pharmacological Substances

XI. Mechanisms of Hypothalamic Control and Prospects in This Field

References

The Origin of Life on Earth and Elsewhere

I. What is Life?

II. The Primitive Atmosphere

III. Evolution of Catalysts

IV. Mechanisms of Energy Transfer

V. From Chaos to Order: Molecular Crystallization

VI. Life on Other Planets?

VII. Conclusion

References

The Physics of Space Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Primary Cosmic Rays

III. Solar Disturbances

IV. Heavy Ions

V. Van Allen Radiation Belt

VI. Additional Radiation Sources

VII. Conclusion

References

Mechanisms of Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Basic Experimental Findings

III. Theories of Carcinogenesis

IV. Comparison with Experiments

V. Conclusions and Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

