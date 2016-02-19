Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 8
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume VIII is a collection of papers that deals with chemical elements of blood, neutron activation analysis, and low level gamma-ray scintillation spectrometry. One paper describes the analysis of a large number of chemical elements in a single sample of human blood serum that includes the mean values gathered for 66 chemical elements. Another paper reviews the application of neutron activation analysis to biological and medical research, particularly in the detection and quantitation of trace elements in biological tissues. Some papers discuss the use of heavy ions in molecular and cellular radiobiology, the physics of space radiation, and carcinogenesis mechanisms. One paper discusses the radio-biological consequences of the ionizing radiation on a biological system that depends on the spatial distribution of the energy the system absorbs. The paper notes that the efficiency of heavy ions to inactivate dried enzymes kept at various constant temperatures during the exposure differs significantly from results obtained from that of sparsely ionizing radiations. Results gathered from comparisons of model and experiments, show that indirect energy transfers, such as those made by intermediary free radicals or other secondary reaction products, can play a role in carcinogenesis. The collection can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in medical physics, radiological physics, or in the study of cellular biology and oncology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VIII
Chemical Elements of the Blood of Man in Health X-Ray Spectrochemical Studies
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Biological Results and Discussion
References
Neutron Activation Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Principles and General Method
III. Advantages and Limitations of the Method
IV. Applications
References
Low Level Gamma-Ray Scintillation Spectrometry: Experimental Requirements and Biomedical Applications
I. Introduction
II. The Apparatus
III. General Techniques of Whole-Body Measurements
IV. Special Measurement Procedures
V. Conclusions
References
Heavy Ions and Some Aspects of Their Use in Molecular and Cellular Radiobiology
I. Introduction
II. Physical Characteristics of Heavy-Ion Beams Produced by the HILAC
III. Hypothetical Mechanisms for Radiation Injury
IV. Application to Biological Systems
V. Summary
References
Hypothalamus and Thyroid
I. Lesions of the Hypothalamus
II. Stimulation of the Hypothalamus
III. Stalk Section
IV. Pituitary Grafts
V. Localization of Radioactive Thyroid Hormones
VI. Tissue Cultures
VII. Morphological Evidence
VIII. Neurostimulation in the Presence of Hormones
IX. Action of Hypothalamic Extracts
X. Action of Pharmacological Substances
XI. Mechanisms of Hypothalamic Control and Prospects in This Field
References
The Origin of Life on Earth and Elsewhere
I. What is Life?
II. The Primitive Atmosphere
III. Evolution of Catalysts
IV. Mechanisms of Energy Transfer
V. From Chaos to Order: Molecular Crystallization
VI. Life on Other Planets?
VII. Conclusion
References
The Physics of Space Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Primary Cosmic Rays
III. Solar Disturbances
IV. Heavy Ions
V. Van Allen Radiation Belt
VI. Additional Radiation Sources
VII. Conclusion
References
Mechanisms of Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Basic Experimental Findings
III. Theories of Carcinogenesis
IV. Comparison with Experiments
V. Conclusions and Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224305