Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume V, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biological and medical physics. The book opens with a discussion of electron spin resonance and nuclear magnetic resonance and their applications to biology. This is followed by separate chapters on action spectroscopy, the genetics of somatic mammalian cells, partial-cell irradiation, electrical properties of tissue and cell suspensions, quantum effects in human vision, and television techniques in biology and medicine. Subsequent chapters deal with studies on the use of antibodies as carriers of radioactivity for therapy; studies on the fundamentals of cholesterol metabolism performed with cholesterol labeled with tritium; examples of low level counting problems which have been successfully solved; and the radioactivity of the human body.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Nuclear and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance and Its Application to Biology
I. Introduction
II. Electron Spin Resonance
III. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
References
Action Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. General Theoretical Formulation
IV. Relatively Simple Molecules
V. Viruses
VI. Microorganisms
VII. Larger Scale Systems
VIII. Multicellular Systems
IX. Energy Transfer Mechanisms
X. Conclusion
References
The Genetics of Somatic Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Growth of Single Mammalian Cells into Macroscopic Colonies
III. Applications to Problems in the Growth and Genetics of Mammalian Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
Partial-Cell Irradiation
I. Introduction
II. Special Concepts and Terminology
III. Localization Schemes
IV. Results
References
Electrical Properties of Tissue and Cell Suspensions
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Measurement
III. Dielectric Theories Applicable to Biological Material
IV. Properties of Tissue and Cellular Suspensions in the Radio-Frequency Range (ß-Dispersion)
V. Properties at Low Frequencies (α-Dispersion)
VI. Properties of Protein Molecules
VII. Properties at Ultrahigh Frequencies
VIII. Electrical Properties of Bacteria
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Quantum Effects in Human Vision
I. Introduction
II. Quantum Limitations to Vision
III. Quantum Efficiency of the Eye
IV. Some Problems of Vision
V. Some Problems for Future Research
VI. Vision and Evolution
References
Television Techniques in Biology and Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Broadcast Television and Closed-Circuit Television
III. Television as Aid to Instruction
IV. Television as Aid to Research
V. Television in Medical Practice
VI. Summary and Prospect
References
Studies Directed Toward the Use of Antibodies as Carriers of Radioactivity for Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Possible Methods of Achieving Localization
III. The Labeling of Antibodies
IV. Production of Antibodies with Substantial Organ and Tissue Specificity
V. Studies of Labeled Antibodies against Rat and Mouse Organs, Tissues, and Tumors
VI. Specificity of Localization Necessary for Human Therapy
References
Studies on Exogenous Cholesterol Metabolism in Human Atherosclerosis with the Aid of Isotopes
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Human Studies—An Apparent Metabolic Defect in Exogenous Cholesterol Metabolism in Atherosclerosis
IV. Animal Studies—The Hepatic Uptake of Chyle Cholesterol
V. Integration of Human and Animal Studies
VI. Inhibition of Dietary Cholesterol Absorption with Sitosterol
References
The Development and Applications of Low Level Counting
I. Introduction
II. Natural Radiocarbon
III. Natural Tritium
IV. Fission Products
V. Conclusions
References
Radioactivity of the Human Body
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Measurement
III. Radioactivity of Body Tissues
IV. Dosage to Body Tissues from Natural Radioactivity
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1957
- Published:
- 1st January 1957
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281780