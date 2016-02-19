Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 1, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in biological and medical physics. The book contains 10 chapters and opens with a discussion of methods by which isotopes can be employed in medical and biological problems, and the factors that influence the choice of isotopes that have been and may be used in biological work. This is followed by separate chapters on the applications of nitrogen and carbon isotopes to in vivo studies of the animal organism; the nature and production of artificial radioactivity; the interaction of radioactivity with matter and instruments for detecting ionizing radiation; and the scope of health physics. Subsequent chapters deal with the use of radioactive isotopes to study iron and hemoglobin metabolism and the physiology of the erythrocyte; applications of radioactive phosphorus as a tracer in intermediary metabolism of fat; effects of the atomic bomb irradiation on the Japanese; and nucleic acid metabolism.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume I
Foreword
Heavy and Radioactive Isotopes in Clinical and Experimental Medicine
I. Introduction
II. The Medical Significance of Isotopes
III. Clinical Applications of Isotopes
IV. Some Applications of Isotopes in Experimental Medicine
References
Nitrogen and Carbon Isotopes: Their Application in Vivo to the Study of the Animal Organism
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. The Metabolism of Nitrogen Compounds
IV. Carbohydrate and Fat Metabolism
V. Conclusion
References
The Nature and Production of Artificial Radioactivity
I. The Nature of Radioactivity
II. Nuclear Relactions
III. Chemical Factors in Radioisotope Production
IV. Availability of Radioisotopes
General References
Specific References
Fundamentals of Radioactivity and Its Instrumentation
I. Interaction of Radiation with Matter
II. Radioactivity Units and Standards
III. Basic Instruments for the Detection of Ionizing Radiations
References
Health-Physics, Instrumentation, and Radiation Protection
I. Scope of Health-Physics
II. Past Experience in Protection
III. Exposure Standards
IV. Organization and Functions of a Typical Health-Physics Group
V. Instruments
VI. Some Elementary Formula and Calculation Methods
References
The Use of Radioactive Isotopes in the Study of Iron and Hemoglobin Metabolism and the Physiology of the Erythrocyte
I. Introduction
II. Absorption of Iron
III. Distribution and Transport of Iron
IV. Excretion of Iron
V. Miscellaneous Experimental Procedures Using Tagged Iron
VI. Effect of Various Conditions on Iron Uptake
VII, Iron Metabolism in Pathologic States
VIII. Red Cells Tagged with Radio Iron
References
Radioactive Phosphorus: Its Application to the Study of Phospholipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
IL Some General Considerations on the Use of Radioactive Phosphorus as a Labeling Agent in the Animal Body
III. The Amounts of Administered Incorporated into Phospholipids by Tissues of the Animal Body
IV. How P32 Qan Be Used to Measure the Rate of Turnover of Phospholipid in the Animal Body
V. Problems in Phospholipid Metabolism to Which P^^ Has Been Successfully Applied
VI. Summary
References
Iodine Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Entry and Distribution of Iodine in the Body
III. The Fate of Iodine in the Thyroid Gland
IV. The Mechanism of the Excretion of Iodized Compounds From the Thyroid
V. The Fate of the Iodized Compounds Excreted by the Thyroid
VI. Influence of Various Factors on Iodine Metabolism
VII. Conclusion
References
The Effects of the Atomic Bomb Irradiation on the Japanese
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Physical Agents
III. Types of Injury (General)
IV. ClinicalandPathologicalEffectsof Whole Body Irradiation in Animals
V. Clinical Manifestations
VI. Pathological Findings
VII. Summary
Nucleic Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Nucleic Acids
III. Nucleic Acid Ck)ntent of Tissues
IV. Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Nucleic Acids
V. Biological Synthesis of Purine Compounds
VI. Application of Isotopic Indicators in the Study of the Turnover of Nucleic Acids
VII. P32 Content of Residual Phosphorus
VIII. Incorporation of P32 into Desoxyribosenucleic Acid
IX. Incorporation of P32 into Ribosenucleic Acid
X. Desoxyribosenucleic Acid Turnover and Cell Division
XI. Application of Labeled Desoxyribosenucleic Acid in the Determination of the Life-Cycle of the Red Corpuscles of the Hen
XII. Intravenous Transfer of P32 from Chromatin to Hepatic Tissue
XIII. Studies of Virus Reproduction with P32 as a Tracer
XIV. Enzymatic Studies with Labeled Desoxyribosenucleic Acid as a Substrate
XV. Effect of Roentgen Rays on the Formation of Labeled Desoxyribosenucleic Acid
XVI. Effect of Beta Rays Endtted by l^dioactive Colloids Taken Up by the Liver on the Formation of Labeled Desoxyribosenucleic Acid
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2048
- Published:
- 1st January 1948
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281766