Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 12
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 12 covers the significant progress in various aspects of biology and medical physics. This volume is composed of 16 chapters. The opening chapters deal with the principles and application of freeze-etching technique and scanning electron microscopy. The succeeding chapters review the development rudimentary model of the chromosome, the mechanisms involving large number of steps to kinetic studies of multisubstrate enzyme systems, and some biophysical approaches to evaluate radiation effects and their repair. These topics are followed by discussions the origin of the observed fluorescence and phosphorescence spectra of DNA, as well as some aspects of energy transfer that apply to DNA and other polynucleotides. Other chapters explore the processes of cellular repair, cell’s radiation sensivity, bacterial photoreactivation of mutation, and the genetic control of DNA repair and genetic recombination. The final chapters consider the mechanism of mutation suppression in yeast, the role of cytoplasm in radiobiology, and the different random factors governing the dose-effect relation.
This book is of value to biologists, medical physicists, and medical practitioners.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 12
The Technique and Application of Freeze-Etching in Ultrastructure Research
I. Introduction
II. Freeze-Etching Methodology
III. Instrumentation
IV. Results with Biological Material
V. Concluding Remarks
References
The Scanning Electron Microscope: Principles and Applications in Biology and Medicine
I. Introduction
II. The Conventional Electron Microscope
III. Basic Principles of the Scanning Electron Microscope
IV. Contrast Formation Mechanisms in the Scanning Electron Microscope
V. Commercial Instruments
VI. Future Possibilities
VII. Biological Applications
VIII. Conclusion
References
A Model of the Chromosome
I. Introduction
II. The Model
III. Conclusion
References
A Systematic Approach to Kinetic Studies of Multisubstrate Enzyme Systems
I. Introduction
II. Derivation of Steady-State Rate Expressions
III. Analysis of Steady-State Rate Expressions
IV. Systematic Kinetic Analysis of a Two Substrate-Two Product System
V. Summary
References
Some Biophysical Approaches to the Effects of Radiation and Their Repair
Symposium at Third International Congress of Biophysics, Vienna, September 5-9, 1966
(Sponsored by the International Commission of Radiation Biophysics)
Introduction
The Excited States of DNA
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. The Phosphorescence of DNA
IV. The Fluorescence of DNA
V. Energy Transfer
VI. Conclusion
References
Some Observations on the Effects of Ionizing Radiation on the Metabolism of DNA in Animal Tissues
Text
References
Migration of Radiation Damage in DNA
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Results
IV. Effect of γ- and UV-Irradiations
V. Discussion
VI. Radiobiological Significance
References
Cellular Repair Processes: Survival of Irradiated Yeast, Bacteria, and Phages under Different Postradiation Conditions
I. Introduction
II. Experiments with Yeast
III. Experiments with Bacteria Escherichia coli B
IV. Experiments with Bacteriophage T1
V. Summary
References
Radiation Sensitivity in Relation to the Physiological State of Yeast Cells
Text
References
Photoreactivation of Mutation and Killing in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Summary
References
Genes That Control DNA Repair and Genetic Recombination in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. A Genetic Locus for Photoreactivation
III. Excision-Defective Mutants
IV. The Replication of DNA Containing UV Photoproducts
V. Loci Affecting DNA Breakdown at Single-Strand Breaks
VI. Recombination-Deficient Mutants
VII. Filament-Forming Mutants
VIII. Genes and Enzymes Common to Repair and Recombination
References
Suppressors and Suppressible Mutations in Yeast
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Suppressible Mutations
III. Suppressor Mutations
IV. Properties of the Supersuppressors
V. Modes of Action of Suppressors
References
The Probable Role of the Cytoplasm in Radiobiology
I. Introduction
II. Special Examples
III. Possible Cytoplasmic Targets
References
Genetic Repair Phenomena and Dose-Rate Effects in Animals
I. Repair Phenomena in Paramecium
II. Dose-Rate Effects in the Mouse
III. Dose-Rate Effects in Insects
IV. Postirradiation Repair in Drosophila
References
Random Factors in the Survival Curve
I. Deficiencies of the Conventional Treatment
II. The Moments of the Dose-Effect Distribution
III. Two Fundamental Relations
IV. Biological Stochastics
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224312