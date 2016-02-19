Advances in Biological and Medical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199283, 9781483224312

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics

1st Edition

Volume 12

Editors: John H. Lawrence John W. Gofman
eBook ISBN: 9781483224312
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 390
Description

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 12 covers the significant progress in various aspects of biology and medical physics. This volume is composed of 16 chapters. The opening chapters deal with the principles and application of freeze-etching technique and scanning electron microscopy. The succeeding chapters review the development rudimentary model of the chromosome, the mechanisms involving large number of steps to kinetic studies of multisubstrate enzyme systems, and some biophysical approaches to evaluate radiation effects and their repair. These topics are followed by discussions the origin of the observed fluorescence and phosphorescence spectra of DNA, as well as some aspects of energy transfer that apply to DNA and other polynucleotides. Other chapters explore the processes of cellular repair, cell’s radiation sensivity, bacterial photoreactivation of mutation, and the genetic control of DNA repair and genetic recombination. The final chapters consider the mechanism of mutation suppression in yeast, the role of cytoplasm in radiobiology, and the different random factors governing the dose-effect relation.

This book is of value to biologists, medical physicists, and medical practitioners.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 12

The Technique and Application of Freeze-Etching in Ultrastructure Research

I. Introduction

II. Freeze-Etching Methodology

III. Instrumentation

IV. Results with Biological Material

V. Concluding Remarks

References

The Scanning Electron Microscope: Principles and Applications in Biology and Medicine

I. Introduction

II. The Conventional Electron Microscope

III. Basic Principles of the Scanning Electron Microscope

IV. Contrast Formation Mechanisms in the Scanning Electron Microscope

V. Commercial Instruments

VI. Future Possibilities

VII. Biological Applications

VIII. Conclusion

References

A Model of the Chromosome

I. Introduction

II. The Model

III. Conclusion

References

A Systematic Approach to Kinetic Studies of Multisubstrate Enzyme Systems

I. Introduction

II. Derivation of Steady-State Rate Expressions

III. Analysis of Steady-State Rate Expressions

IV. Systematic Kinetic Analysis of a Two Substrate-Two Product System

V. Summary

References

Some Biophysical Approaches to the Effects of Radiation and Their Repair

Symposium at Third International Congress of Biophysics, Vienna, September 5-9, 1966

(Sponsored by the International Commission of Radiation Biophysics)

Introduction

The Excited States of DNA

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods

III. The Phosphorescence of DNA

IV. The Fluorescence of DNA

V. Energy Transfer

VI. Conclusion

References

Some Observations on the Effects of Ionizing Radiation on the Metabolism of DNA in Animal Tissues

Text

References

Migration of Radiation Damage in DNA

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Results

IV. Effect of γ- and UV-Irradiations

V. Discussion

VI. Radiobiological Significance

References

Cellular Repair Processes: Survival of Irradiated Yeast, Bacteria, and Phages under Different Postradiation Conditions

I. Introduction

II. Experiments with Yeast

III. Experiments with Bacteria Escherichia coli B

IV. Experiments with Bacteriophage T1

V. Summary

References

Radiation Sensitivity in Relation to the Physiological State of Yeast Cells

Text

References

Photoreactivation of Mutation and Killing in Escherichia coli

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Summary

References

Genes That Control DNA Repair and Genetic Recombination in Escherichia coli

I. Introduction

II. A Genetic Locus for Photoreactivation

III. Excision-Defective Mutants

IV. The Replication of DNA Containing UV Photoproducts

V. Loci Affecting DNA Breakdown at Single-Strand Breaks

VI. Recombination-Deficient Mutants

VII. Filament-Forming Mutants

VIII. Genes and Enzymes Common to Repair and Recombination

References

Suppressors and Suppressible Mutations in Yeast

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the Suppressible Mutations

III. Suppressor Mutations

IV. Properties of the Supersuppressors

V. Modes of Action of Suppressors

References

The Probable Role of the Cytoplasm in Radiobiology

I. Introduction

II. Special Examples

III. Possible Cytoplasmic Targets

References

Genetic Repair Phenomena and Dose-Rate Effects in Animals

I. Repair Phenomena in Paramecium

II. Dose-Rate Effects in the Mouse

III. Dose-Rate Effects in Insects

IV. Postirradiation Repair in Drosophila

References

Random Factors in the Survival Curve

I. Deficiencies of the Conventional Treatment

II. The Moments of the Dose-Effect Distribution

III. Two Fundamental Relations

IV. Biological Stochastics

References

Author Index

Subject Index


