Advances in Biological and Medical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199269, 9781483224299

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: John H. Lawrence C. A. Tobias
eBook ISBN: 9781483224299
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1953
Page Count: 378
Description

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume III is a collection of papers dealing with the applications of radioactive isotopes, particularly, with the dosimetry of artificial radioactive isotopes, and the kinetics of the turnover of radioactive substances. One paper explains dosimetry in medicine as regards (1) units and absolute dosage rates, and (2) the distribution of radiation in a scattering medium such as the human body. The investigator can use tracers to make individual observations of the behavior of specific molecules in steady state systems. This feature of tracer applications leads to analysis of biological reaction kinetics. Some papers discuss the mechanisms involved in the antigen-antibody reactions, molecular analysis using fast charged particles, x-ray microscopy, ultraviolet microscopy, microspectroscopy, as well as the biological effects of ultrasonic waves. Ultrasonic waves can affect biological material through heat action, mechanical action, or chemical action. One paper suggests that cell disintegration is due to the mechanical effect provoked by cavitation and that cells are probably broken down by the sharp-fronted shock wave resulting from the collapse of cavitation bubbles. The collection can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, bio-physicists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume III

Foreword

The Dosimetry of Artificial Radioactive Isotopes

I. Introduction

II. Absolute Energy Units

III. Dosage Rates Due to Radioactive Sources Emitting Gamma Radiation

IV. Geometrical Distribution of Gamma Radiation

V. Dosimetry of Beta Rays

VI. Integral Dose

VII. Dosimetry in Clinical Practice

VIII. Dosimetry in Selected Clinical Techniques

IX. Dosimetry in Diagnostic Techniques

References

The Kinetics of Biological Processes Special Problems Connected with the Use of Tracers

Antibodies as Specific Chemical Reagents

I. Introduction

II. The Antibody Molecule

III. The Production of Antibodies

IV. Specific Reactions of Antibodies

V. Sensitivity of Immune Reactions

VI. Limiting Valence of Antigens in Precipitation and Complement Fixation Reactions

VII. The Nature of the Antibody Site

VIII. Specificity of Antihapten Antibodies

IX. The Use of Antibody in Determining the Structure of Substances in Aqueous Solution

X. Labeled Antibodies

Addendum

References

Primary Ionization as a Test of Molecular Organization

I. Introduction

II. Nature of Energy Release by a Fast Charged Particle

III. Technique of Bombardment

IV. Results of Bombardment by Deuterons and Electrons

V. Random Bombardment

VI. Cross Section Compared with Molecular Size

VII. Applications of Deuteron and Electron Bombardment to Relatively Simple Systems

VIII. Dose Conversion Factors

IX. Application to Some Less Simple Cases

X. Mechanism of Action of Primary Ionization

XI. Some Further Applications

XII. Discussion of the Method

XIII. Summary

References

Biological Actions of Ultrasonic Waves

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Ultrasonic Waves on Living Matter

III. Mechanism of the Action of Ultrasonic Waves

References

Approaches to X-Ray Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Types of X-Ray Microscopy

III. X-Ray Optics

IV. The Compound X-Ray Microscope

V. The Scanning X-Ray Microscope

References

Ultraviolet Microscopy and Ultraviolet Microspectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Purpose of Ultraviolet Microscopy

III. Instrumentation

IV. Results

V. Sources of Errors

VI. The Future

VII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

