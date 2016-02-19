Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume III is a collection of papers dealing with the applications of radioactive isotopes, particularly, with the dosimetry of artificial radioactive isotopes, and the kinetics of the turnover of radioactive substances. One paper explains dosimetry in medicine as regards (1) units and absolute dosage rates, and (2) the distribution of radiation in a scattering medium such as the human body. The investigator can use tracers to make individual observations of the behavior of specific molecules in steady state systems. This feature of tracer applications leads to analysis of biological reaction kinetics. Some papers discuss the mechanisms involved in the antigen-antibody reactions, molecular analysis using fast charged particles, x-ray microscopy, ultraviolet microscopy, microspectroscopy, as well as the biological effects of ultrasonic waves. Ultrasonic waves can affect biological material through heat action, mechanical action, or chemical action. One paper suggests that cell disintegration is due to the mechanical effect provoked by cavitation and that cells are probably broken down by the sharp-fronted shock wave resulting from the collapse of cavitation bubbles. The collection can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, bio-physicists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Foreword
The Dosimetry of Artificial Radioactive Isotopes
I. Introduction
II. Absolute Energy Units
III. Dosage Rates Due to Radioactive Sources Emitting Gamma Radiation
IV. Geometrical Distribution of Gamma Radiation
V. Dosimetry of Beta Rays
VI. Integral Dose
VII. Dosimetry in Clinical Practice
VIII. Dosimetry in Selected Clinical Techniques
IX. Dosimetry in Diagnostic Techniques
References
The Kinetics of Biological Processes Special Problems Connected with the Use of Tracers
Antibodies as Specific Chemical Reagents
I. Introduction
II. The Antibody Molecule
III. The Production of Antibodies
IV. Specific Reactions of Antibodies
V. Sensitivity of Immune Reactions
VI. Limiting Valence of Antigens in Precipitation and Complement Fixation Reactions
VII. The Nature of the Antibody Site
VIII. Specificity of Antihapten Antibodies
IX. The Use of Antibody in Determining the Structure of Substances in Aqueous Solution
X. Labeled Antibodies
Addendum
References
Primary Ionization as a Test of Molecular Organization
I. Introduction
II. Nature of Energy Release by a Fast Charged Particle
III. Technique of Bombardment
IV. Results of Bombardment by Deuterons and Electrons
V. Random Bombardment
VI. Cross Section Compared with Molecular Size
VII. Applications of Deuteron and Electron Bombardment to Relatively Simple Systems
VIII. Dose Conversion Factors
IX. Application to Some Less Simple Cases
X. Mechanism of Action of Primary Ionization
XI. Some Further Applications
XII. Discussion of the Method
XIII. Summary
References
Biological Actions of Ultrasonic Waves
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Ultrasonic Waves on Living Matter
III. Mechanism of the Action of Ultrasonic Waves
References
Approaches to X-Ray Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Types of X-Ray Microscopy
III. X-Ray Optics
IV. The Compound X-Ray Microscope
V. The Scanning X-Ray Microscope
References
Ultraviolet Microscopy and Ultraviolet Microspectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Purpose of Ultraviolet Microscopy
III. Instrumentation
IV. Results
V. Sources of Errors
VI. The Future
VII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1953
- Published:
- 1st January 1953
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224299