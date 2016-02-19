Advances in Biological and Medical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199252, 9781483224282

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: John H. Lawrence Joseph G. Hamilton
eBook ISBN: 9781483224282
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1951
Page Count: 360
Description

Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume II highlights the application of nuclear physics to biological and medical problems.
This volume is composed of nine chapters, and start with survey on the biological effects of radiation exposure. The succeeding chapters deal with the mechanisms of molecular exchange and blood transfusion; the use of carbon isotopes in in vivo and in vitro animal studies; and the principles and applications of radioautographic technique. These topics are followed by discussions on the carcinogenic potential of ionizing radiation and the detection or measurement of radioisotopes in intact tissues of animals. The remaining chapters focus on some applications of nuclear physical and biophysical approaches in medicine. This book is of value to biologists, radiation scientists, and medical practitioners.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume II

Foreword

The Biological Effects of Radiations

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties of Radiations

III. Methods of Measurement

IV. Comparative Effectiveness of Radiations

V. Physiological Effects

References

Molecular Exchange and Blood Perfusion through Tissue Regions

I. Gas Exchange Studies

II. Other Molecular Exchange Studies

III. Decrease of Regional Perfusion with Age

References

The Application of the Carbon Isotopes to a Study of Animal Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Carbon-Labeled Compounds

III. Preparation of Labeled Compounds

IV. Intermediary Metabolism

V. Pharmacology

VI. Conclusions

References

The Radioautographic Technique

I. Introduction

II. Physical Principles Involved

III. Description of Methods of Preparation and Radioautography of Biological Tissues

IV. The Application of the Radioautographie Technique

References

Carcinogenic Effects of Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Carcinogenic Effects of Total-Body Irradiation

III. Carcinogenesis by Locally Directed Irradiation

IV. Carcinogenesis by Absorbed Radioelements

V. Mechanism of Radiation Carcinogenesis

VI. Discussion

VII. Summary

References

In Vivo Studies with Radioisotopes

I. Introduction

Part I: Fundamentals

II. Analysis of the Factors Involved in the in Vivo Method

III. Instrumentation

IV. Determination of the Radioisotope Concentration in Tissues

Part II: Applications

V. Studies on Biological Transfer Dynamics

VI. Studies of Thyroid Function in Humans

VII. Determination of Radioisotope Concentration in Localized Pathological Processes

VIII. Pharmacological and Therapeutic Studies

References

Radioactive Isotopes in Clinical Diagnosis

I. Introduction

II. Radioactive Iodine, I131

III. Radioactive^Sodium, Na24

IV. Radioactive Phosphorus, P32

V. Radioactive Iron, Fe59 or Fe55

References

Biophysical Approaches to Atherosclerosis

Radioactive Sulfur and Its Applications in Biology

I. The Isotope

II. Determination of S35

III. Preparation of Compounds

IV. Applications

V. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

John H. Lawrence

Joseph G. Hamilton

