Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume II highlights the application of nuclear physics to biological and medical problems.
This volume is composed of nine chapters, and start with survey on the biological effects of radiation exposure. The succeeding chapters deal with the mechanisms of molecular exchange and blood transfusion; the use of carbon isotopes in in vivo and in vitro animal studies; and the principles and applications of radioautographic technique. These topics are followed by discussions on the carcinogenic potential of ionizing radiation and the detection or measurement of radioisotopes in intact tissues of animals. The remaining chapters focus on some applications of nuclear physical and biophysical approaches in medicine. This book is of value to biologists, radiation scientists, and medical practitioners.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Foreword
The Biological Effects of Radiations
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties of Radiations
III. Methods of Measurement
IV. Comparative Effectiveness of Radiations
V. Physiological Effects
References
Molecular Exchange and Blood Perfusion through Tissue Regions
I. Gas Exchange Studies
II. Other Molecular Exchange Studies
III. Decrease of Regional Perfusion with Age
References
The Application of the Carbon Isotopes to a Study of Animal Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Carbon-Labeled Compounds
III. Preparation of Labeled Compounds
IV. Intermediary Metabolism
V. Pharmacology
VI. Conclusions
References
The Radioautographic Technique
I. Introduction
II. Physical Principles Involved
III. Description of Methods of Preparation and Radioautography of Biological Tissues
IV. The Application of the Radioautographie Technique
References
Carcinogenic Effects of Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Carcinogenic Effects of Total-Body Irradiation
III. Carcinogenesis by Locally Directed Irradiation
IV. Carcinogenesis by Absorbed Radioelements
V. Mechanism of Radiation Carcinogenesis
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
In Vivo Studies with Radioisotopes
I. Introduction
Part I: Fundamentals
II. Analysis of the Factors Involved in the in Vivo Method
III. Instrumentation
IV. Determination of the Radioisotope Concentration in Tissues
Part II: Applications
V. Studies on Biological Transfer Dynamics
VI. Studies of Thyroid Function in Humans
VII. Determination of Radioisotope Concentration in Localized Pathological Processes
VIII. Pharmacological and Therapeutic Studies
References
Radioactive Isotopes in Clinical Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Radioactive Iodine, I131
III. Radioactive^Sodium, Na24
IV. Radioactive Phosphorus, P32
V. Radioactive Iron, Fe59 or Fe55
References
Biophysical Approaches to Atherosclerosis
Radioactive Sulfur and Its Applications in Biology
I. The Isotope
II. Determination of S35
III. Preparation of Compounds
IV. Applications
V. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1951
- Published:
- 1st January 1951
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224282