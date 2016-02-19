Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 17
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 17 covers articles on the advances in biological and medical physics. The book presents articles on energy transfer dynamics; the molecular mechanism of DNA repair after ionizing radiation; and mechanisms of prereplication repair of DNA breaks in gamma-irradiated E. coli cells.
The text then describes articles about damages to DNA that result in neoplastic transformation; the nature of radiation and chemically-induced lesions and the role of cellular mechanisms in cell survival and mutagenesis; as well as the nature of the target in the biological action of ionizing radiation. The gated detection and analysis of nanosecond pulse excitation and the time-profile multicomponent analysis using nonintrusive mass spectrometry are also considered.
The book further tackles the technique of acoustic microscopy in biophysics and the use of electron spin echo spectroscopy in the study of biological structure and function. The text also describes radiation as an oncogen and as a cocarcinogen at the cellular level and speculates on some possible molecular and cellular mechanisms of radiocarcinogenesis.
Biological and medical physicists, biologists, and chemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 17
Energy Transfer Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Preliminaries
III. General Energy Relations for Nonlinear Elements
IV. The "Mathematical Genes" for Energy Transfer
V. Jahn-Teller Coupling
VI. The Superconductive State as Parametric Resonance
VII. Vibrational Quanta
VIII. Interaction between Vibration and Rotation (Coriolis Effect)
IX. Nonlinear Polarization
X. A Laser as a Noise-Driven Van der Pol Oscillator
XI. Stimulated Raman Scattering
XII. Cancer Induction
XIII. Off-Diagonal Long-Range Order (ODLRO)
XIV. Conclusion
Appendix
Addendum
References
Molecular Mechanism of DNA Repair after Ionizing Radiation
Text
References
Mechanisms of Prereplication Repair of DNA Breaks in λ-Irradiated E. coli Cells
Text
References
Damages to DNA that Result in Neoplastic Transformation
I. Introduction
II. Photoreactivation
III. Excision Repair as an Aid in Identifying Damage
IV. Conclusions
References
Nature of Radiation and Chemically Induced Lesions and Role of Cellular Mechanisms in Cell Survival and Mutagenesis. I. Membrane and Cellular Repair
I. Introduction
II. Modified Cellular Membrane and Damaged DNA
III. Damaged Membrane and Damaged DNA
IV. Membrane and UV Damage
References
Nature of Radiation and Chemically Induced Lesions and Role of Cellular Mechanism in Cell Survival and Mutagenesis. II.
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Survival Following Exposure to Psoralen plus 360 nm Light
IV. Intracellular DNA Degradation Following λ-Irradiation
V. Spontaneous and Induced Mutagenesis
VI. Discussion
References
The Nature of the Target in the Biological Action of Ionizing Radiations
I. Introduction
II. Target Theory: Size and Number of Critical Targets
III. Modifying Factors: A Tool in the Identification of Critical Targets
IV. End Effects of Radiation Action Not Requiring Mitotic Activity
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Note Added in Proof
Fluorescence and Photosynthesis: Gated Detection and Analysis of Nanosecond Pulse Excitation
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Time Course of Fluorescence Change
IV. The Effects of Multiple Excitations on the Fluorescence Change
V. Conclusions
Addendum
References
Time-Profile, Multicomponent Analysis Using Nonintrusive Mass Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. Mass Spectrometer-Computer Tools for Nonintrusive Multicomponent, Time-Profile Analyses
III. Nonintrusive Profiles: Chemical Stimuli and Chemical Responses
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Acoustic Microscopy in Biophysics
I. Introduction
II. The Properties of Acoustic Waves
III. A Description of the Instrument
IV. The Properties of the Acoustic Beam through Spatial Frequency Analysis
V. The Acoustic Images
References
Electron Spin Echo Spectroscopy and the Study of Biological Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Electron Spin Echo
III. Why Electron Spin Echo?
IV. Electron Spin Echo Physics
V. Instrumentation
VI. Typical Applications of Electron Spin Echo
VII. Additional Aspects of Electron Spin Echo in Biological Systems
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Radiation and Cell Transformation in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Radiation as an Oncogen
III. Radiation as an Cocarcinogen
IV. Possible Mechanisms of Radiation Oncogenesis and Cocarcinogenesis in Cultured Mammalian Cells
V. Summary
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215013