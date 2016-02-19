Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 17 covers articles on the advances in biological and medical physics. The book presents articles on energy transfer dynamics; the molecular mechanism of DNA repair after ionizing radiation; and mechanisms of prereplication repair of DNA breaks in gamma-irradiated E. coli cells. The text then describes articles about damages to DNA that result in neoplastic transformation; the nature of radiation and chemically-induced lesions and the role of cellular mechanisms in cell survival and mutagenesis; as well as the nature of the target in the biological action of ionizing radiation. The gated detection and analysis of nanosecond pulse excitation and the time-profile multicomponent analysis using nonintrusive mass spectrometry are also considered. The book further tackles the technique of acoustic microscopy in biophysics and the use of electron spin echo spectroscopy in the study of biological structure and function. The text also describes radiation as an oncogen and as a cocarcinogen at the cellular level and speculates on some possible molecular and cellular mechanisms of radiocarcinogenesis. Biological and medical physicists, biologists, and chemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 17

Energy Transfer Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Preliminaries

III. General Energy Relations for Nonlinear Elements

IV. The "Mathematical Genes" for Energy Transfer

V. Jahn-Teller Coupling

VI. The Superconductive State as Parametric Resonance

VII. Vibrational Quanta

VIII. Interaction between Vibration and Rotation (Coriolis Effect)

IX. Nonlinear Polarization

X. A Laser as a Noise-Driven Van der Pol Oscillator

XI. Stimulated Raman Scattering

XII. Cancer Induction

XIII. Off-Diagonal Long-Range Order (ODLRO)

XIV. Conclusion

Appendix

Addendum

References

Molecular Mechanism of DNA Repair after Ionizing Radiation

Text

References

Mechanisms of Prereplication Repair of DNA Breaks in λ-Irradiated E. coli Cells

Text

References

Damages to DNA that Result in Neoplastic Transformation

I. Introduction

II. Photoreactivation

III. Excision Repair as an Aid in Identifying Damage

IV. Conclusions

References

Nature of Radiation and Chemically Induced Lesions and Role of Cellular Mechanisms in Cell Survival and Mutagenesis. I. Membrane and Cellular Repair

I. Introduction

II. Modified Cellular Membrane and Damaged DNA

III. Damaged Membrane and Damaged DNA

IV. Membrane and UV Damage

References

Nature of Radiation and Chemically Induced Lesions and Role of Cellular Mechanism in Cell Survival and Mutagenesis. II.

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Survival Following Exposure to Psoralen plus 360 nm Light

IV. Intracellular DNA Degradation Following λ-Irradiation

V. Spontaneous and Induced Mutagenesis

VI. Discussion

References

The Nature of the Target in the Biological Action of Ionizing Radiations

I. Introduction

II. Target Theory: Size and Number of Critical Targets

III. Modifying Factors: A Tool in the Identification of Critical Targets

IV. End Effects of Radiation Action Not Requiring Mitotic Activity

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Note Added in Proof

Fluorescence and Photosynthesis: Gated Detection and Analysis of Nanosecond Pulse Excitation

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Time Course of Fluorescence Change

IV. The Effects of Multiple Excitations on the Fluorescence Change

V. Conclusions

Addendum

References

Time-Profile, Multicomponent Analysis Using Nonintrusive Mass Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. Mass Spectrometer-Computer Tools for Nonintrusive Multicomponent, Time-Profile Analyses

III. Nonintrusive Profiles: Chemical Stimuli and Chemical Responses

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Acoustic Microscopy in Biophysics

I. Introduction

II. The Properties of Acoustic Waves

III. A Description of the Instrument

IV. The Properties of the Acoustic Beam through Spatial Frequency Analysis

V. The Acoustic Images

References

Electron Spin Echo Spectroscopy and the Study of Biological Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Electron Spin Echo

III. Why Electron Spin Echo?

IV. Electron Spin Echo Physics

V. Instrumentation

VI. Typical Applications of Electron Spin Echo

VII. Additional Aspects of Electron Spin Echo in Biological Systems

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Radiation and Cell Transformation in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Radiation as an Oncogen

III. Radiation as an Cocarcinogen

IV. Possible Mechanisms of Radiation Oncogenesis and Cocarcinogenesis in Cultured Mammalian Cells

V. Summary

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes



