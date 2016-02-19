Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 16
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 16 covers articles about advances in biological and medical physics. The book presents articles about studies on spontaneous bioelectric activity of nerve cells in cultures and on means and methods for processing of physiological signals with emphasis on EEG analysis. The text also includes articles on dissipative structures and biological order; on spatial and temporal organization in the Zhabotinsky reaction; as well as on chemical topology and reaction dynamics. The perspectives on thermodynamics and the origin of life; pattern formation in a model for cooperative membrane carrier transport; as well as an enzyme membrane oscillator are also considered.
The book further describes articles about synthetic membranes and living cells, membrane structure and passive flows, and energetics of active transport. The text then discusses the isolation and characterization of different molecular forms of acetylcholinesterase and the relationship of the enzyme to the membrane; as well as the chemical control of bioelectric currents. The traditional conflict between physics and metaphysics; human and scientific concepts of time; the relation of the sciences to human and religious values; and moiré patterns in science and art are also encompassed. The book concludes by providing summary remarks and personal recollections of Aharon Katchalsky and a description of Aharon Katzir as a scientist and humanist.
Biological and medical physicists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 16
Nerve Cells in Culture: Studies on Spontaneous Bioelectric Activity
I. Introduction
II. Nerve Tissue Culture
III. Electrophysiological Studies
IV. Summary
References
Means and Methods for Processing of Physiological Signals with Emphasis on EEG Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Generalities
III. The EEG Signal as an Example
IV. Time and Frequency Properties, Nonparametric Methods
V. Time and Frequency Properties, Parametric Methods
VI. Conclusions
References
University of California, Berkeley Aharon Katchalsky Memorial Symposium, March 21-24,1973
Introduction
Text
Part 1. Thermodynamics and Life
Dissipative Structures and Biological Order
I. Introduction
II. Model Dissipative Systems
III. Stochastic and Deterministic Aspects of Evolution
IV. Biological Illustrations
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Spatial and Temporal Organization in the Zhabotinsky Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Observations and Interpretation
III. Experimental Tests
IV. Beginnings of a Mathematical Description
V. Possible Applications in Biology
References
Chemical Topology and Reaction Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Reaction Dynamics—Structure
III. Vectors
IV. Constitutive Relations
V. Shortcomings of the State Space Approach
Perspectives on Thermodynamics and the Origin of Life
Text
References
Part 2. Membranes and Thermodynamics
Pattern Formation in a Model for Cooperative Membrane Carrier Transport
I. Introduction
II. The Model
III. Multiple Steady States
IV. Spatial Patterns on the Membrane Surface
V. Discussion
Appendix
References
An Enzyme Membrane Oscillator
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical
III. Experimental
IV. Discussion
References
Synthetic Membranes and Living Cells
Text
References
Membrane Structure and Passive Flows
I. Introduction
II. Geometry
III. Mathematical Model
IV. Results and Discussion
References
Energetics of Active Transport
Text
References
Acetylcholinesterase: Structure and Activity of Membrane-Bound Enzyme
I. Introduction
II. Enzymic Activity of Membrane-Bound Acetylcholinesterase
III. Purification of Molecular Forms of Acetylcholinesterase
IV. Relationship of Acetylcholinesterase to the Membrane
References
Chemical Control of Bioelectric Currents
Text
References
Part 3. Scientific Ideas and Human Progress
Physics and Metaphysics
I. Introduction
II. Levels of Description
III. Irreversibility as Symmetry Breaking
IV. Structure and Thermodynamics
V. Dissipative Structures in Biology
VI. Time and the Levels of Description
VII. Relations between the Levels of Description
VIII. Conclusions
References
Human and Scientific Concepts of Time
I. Introduction
II. The Directionality of Time
III. The Role of the Nervous System
IV. The Past and the Future
V. Passive Dissipative Structures
VI. Effect of Intelligence on Dissipative Structures
References
Some Thoughts on the Physics and Biology of Time
Introduction
The Emergence of Measurable Time
The Quantization of Time in Months and in Years
Ancient History of Time Concepts
The Road toward Immortality
Cyclic Time and Metamorphosis
Historical Time and Progressive Evaluation
Collapse of the Medieval World
The Evolutionary Revolution
The Darwinian Revolution
The Evolution of Matter and Entropy
On the Nature of Time
Thermodynamics and Time
The Statistical Interpretation
The Relation of the Sciences to Human and Religious Values
Text
References
Moiré Patterns in Science and Art
Text
References
Art and Science in Imaging
Text
Part 4. Aharon Katchalsky the Person
Summary Remarks and Personal Recollections
I. Aharon Katchalsky and Life Science
II. Social Implication of Science
III. Interdisciplinary Communication
IV. Intellectual Gifts and Personality
Aharon Katzir as Scientist and Humanist
Text
Program
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215006