Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 16 covers articles about advances in biological and medical physics. The book presents articles about studies on spontaneous bioelectric activity of nerve cells in cultures and on means and methods for processing of physiological signals with emphasis on EEG analysis. The text also includes articles on dissipative structures and biological order; on spatial and temporal organization in the Zhabotinsky reaction; as well as on chemical topology and reaction dynamics. The perspectives on thermodynamics and the origin of life; pattern formation in a model for cooperative membrane carrier transport; as well as an enzyme membrane oscillator are also considered. The book further describes articles about synthetic membranes and living cells, membrane structure and passive flows, and energetics of active transport. The text then discusses the isolation and characterization of different molecular forms of acetylcholinesterase and the relationship of the enzyme to the membrane; as well as the chemical control of bioelectric currents. The traditional conflict between physics and metaphysics; human and scientific concepts of time; the relation of the sciences to human and religious values; and moiré patterns in science and art are also encompassed. The book concludes by providing summary remarks and personal recollections of Aharon Katchalsky and a description of Aharon Katzir as a scientist and humanist. Biological and medical physicists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 16

Nerve Cells in Culture: Studies on Spontaneous Bioelectric Activity

I. Introduction

II. Nerve Tissue Culture

III. Electrophysiological Studies

IV. Summary

References

Means and Methods for Processing of Physiological Signals with Emphasis on EEG Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Generalities

III. The EEG Signal as an Example

IV. Time and Frequency Properties, Nonparametric Methods

V. Time and Frequency Properties, Parametric Methods

VI. Conclusions

References

University of California, Berkeley Aharon Katchalsky Memorial Symposium, March 21-24,1973

Introduction

Text

Part 1. Thermodynamics and Life

Dissipative Structures and Biological Order

I. Introduction

II. Model Dissipative Systems

III. Stochastic and Deterministic Aspects of Evolution

IV. Biological Illustrations

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Spatial and Temporal Organization in the Zhabotinsky Reaction

I. Introduction

II. Observations and Interpretation

III. Experimental Tests

IV. Beginnings of a Mathematical Description

V. Possible Applications in Biology

References

Chemical Topology and Reaction Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Reaction Dynamics—Structure

III. Vectors

IV. Constitutive Relations

V. Shortcomings of the State Space Approach

Perspectives on Thermodynamics and the Origin of Life

Text

References

Part 2. Membranes and Thermodynamics

Pattern Formation in a Model for Cooperative Membrane Carrier Transport

I. Introduction

II. The Model

III. Multiple Steady States

IV. Spatial Patterns on the Membrane Surface

V. Discussion

Appendix

References

An Enzyme Membrane Oscillator

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical

III. Experimental

IV. Discussion

References

Synthetic Membranes and Living Cells

Text

References

Membrane Structure and Passive Flows

I. Introduction

II. Geometry

III. Mathematical Model

IV. Results and Discussion

References

Energetics of Active Transport

Text

References

Acetylcholinesterase: Structure and Activity of Membrane-Bound Enzyme

I. Introduction

II. Enzymic Activity of Membrane-Bound Acetylcholinesterase

III. Purification of Molecular Forms of Acetylcholinesterase

IV. Relationship of Acetylcholinesterase to the Membrane

References

Chemical Control of Bioelectric Currents

Text

References

Part 3. Scientific Ideas and Human Progress

Physics and Metaphysics

I. Introduction

II. Levels of Description

III. Irreversibility as Symmetry Breaking

IV. Structure and Thermodynamics

V. Dissipative Structures in Biology

VI. Time and the Levels of Description

VII. Relations between the Levels of Description

VIII. Conclusions

References

Human and Scientific Concepts of Time

I. Introduction

II. The Directionality of Time

III. The Role of the Nervous System

IV. The Past and the Future

V. Passive Dissipative Structures

VI. Effect of Intelligence on Dissipative Structures

References

Some Thoughts on the Physics and Biology of Time

Introduction

The Emergence of Measurable Time

The Quantization of Time in Months and in Years

Ancient History of Time Concepts

The Road toward Immortality

Cyclic Time and Metamorphosis

Historical Time and Progressive Evaluation

Collapse of the Medieval World

The Evolutionary Revolution

The Darwinian Revolution

The Evolution of Matter and Entropy

On the Nature of Time

Thermodynamics and Time

The Statistical Interpretation

The Relation of the Sciences to Human and Religious Values

Text

References

Moiré Patterns in Science and Art

Text

References

Art and Science in Imaging

Text

Part 4. Aharon Katchalsky the Person

Summary Remarks and Personal Recollections

I. Aharon Katchalsky and Life Science

II. Social Implication of Science

III. Interdisciplinary Communication

IV. Intellectual Gifts and Personality

Aharon Katzir as Scientist and Humanist

Text

Program

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes





