Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 15 covers papers on the productive applications of physical science in biology and medicine. The book presents articles dealing with the geometric influence of bone matrix on the differentiation of fibroblasts and information on human repetitious DNA; the complexity of the human genome; and possible directions for future research. The text then describes the problem of biological time. The microcirculatory basis of fluid exchange is also considered. The book concludes with articles dealing with the possibilities for electron microscopy and diffraction of wet, unstained and unfixed biological material, as well as with the metabolic events in localized compartments of the living cell carried out through the use of rapid microspectrofluorometry. Biological and medical physicists and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.

Contributors to Volume 15

Preface

Bone Matrix in the Solid State: Geometric Influence on Differentiation of Fibroblasts

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of the Transformant and Experimental Procedure

III. Sequential Changes during the Differentiation of Fibroblasts

IV. Specificity of the Transformant

V. Influence of the Geometry of the Tooth Matrix on Fibroblast Differentiation

VI. Chemical Composition of the Bone Matrix

VII. Possible Mode of Action and Physiological Significance

References

Human Repetitious DNA

I. Introduction

II. The Human Genome

III. Conclusions

References

The Sense of Time: Evidence for its Molecular Basis in the Eukaryotic Gene-Action System

I. To "Sense" the Time Is to Read Biological Time from an Internal Biological Clock

II. The Biological Clock Is a Circadian Clock, and Biological Time Is Distinct from Sidereal or Solar Time

III. The Circadian Clock Is a Systems Property; Its Lowest Level of Manifestation Is the Eukaryotic Cell

IV. The Circadian Oscillation Is an Inevitable Output of the Infradian Growth Mode, and a General Property of the Eukaryotic Cell Cycle

V. Evidence from Many Sources Converges on the Gene-Action System as the Basic Circadian Oscillator

VI. Circadian Temporal Order Arises in Gene Action

VII. The Chronon Theory: Distance/Rate = Time

VIII. Circadian Systems Display Circadian Molecular Chronotypes

IX. Circadian Cybernetics: A Unifying Discipline in the Biology of Higher Organisms

Circadian Glossary

References

Time in Organic Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Organic Evolution: Definition and Neo-Darwinian Theory

III. Variability: Mutation and Migration

IV. Races, Selection, and Population Dynamics

V. Molecular Evolution and Neutral Mutations

VI. Speciation

VII. Time and the Evolution of Higher Taxonomic Categories

VIII. Rates of Evolution in Recent Populations

IX. Evolution of Man

References

Microcirculatory Basis of Fluid Exchange

I. Background

II. Constituents of Fluid Exchange

III. Macroscopic or Whole-Organ Approach

IV. Microscopic Single-Vessel Approach

V. Microvascular Models

VI. Capillary Blood Flow and Exchange Flow

VII. Summary Statement

References

Electron Microscopy and Diffraction of Wet Unstained and Unfixed Biological Objects

I. Introduction

II. Contrast and Resolution of Wet Biological Objects

III. Thin-Film-Window Environmental Chambers

IV. Differentially Pumped, Aperture-Limited Environmental Chambers

V. Comparison of Thin-Film and Differentially Pumped Chambers with Respect to Resolution and Ease of Operation

VI. Techniques of Operating Differentially Pumped Hydration Chambers

VII. Obtaining Thermodynamic Equilibrium with Water Vapor

VIII. Physical Chemistry of Evaporation and Drying

IX. Practical Tests to Show That Environmental Chambers Prevent Drying of Biological Objects

X. Minimizing Beam Heating and Radiation Damage

XI. Evaluation of Biological Results with Environmental Chambers

XII. Future Prospects

References

Studies on Metabolic Events in Localized Compartments of the Living Cell by Rapid Microspectrofluorometry

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Observations on Intracellular Metabolic Rates, Enzyme-Substrate Kinetics, and Time Sequence in Multienzyme Reactions

IV. Intracellular Transport and Metabolic Phase Differences (Asynchronicities) between Intracellular Compartments

V. Two-Channel Microfluorometric Studies of Metabolic Control

VI. Multichannel (Multisite) Observations

VII. NAD(P)H Fluorescence Spectra and the Identification of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons in the Living Cell

VIII. Laser Microfluorometry

IX. Conclusions

References

Subject Index

