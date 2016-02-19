Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 15
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 15 covers papers on the productive applications of physical science in biology and medicine. The book presents articles dealing with the geometric influence of bone matrix on the differentiation of fibroblasts and information on human repetitious DNA; the complexity of the human genome; and possible directions for future research. The text then describes the problem of biological time. The microcirculatory basis of fluid exchange is also considered. The book concludes with articles dealing with the possibilities for electron microscopy and diffraction of wet, unstained and unfixed biological material, as well as with the metabolic events in localized compartments of the living cell carried out through the use of rapid microspectrofluorometry. Biological and medical physicists and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.
Contributors to Volume 15
Preface
Bone Matrix in the Solid State: Geometric Influence on Differentiation of Fibroblasts
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of the Transformant and Experimental Procedure
III. Sequential Changes during the Differentiation of Fibroblasts
IV. Specificity of the Transformant
V. Influence of the Geometry of the Tooth Matrix on Fibroblast Differentiation
VI. Chemical Composition of the Bone Matrix
VII. Possible Mode of Action and Physiological Significance
References
Human Repetitious DNA
I. Introduction
II. The Human Genome
III. Conclusions
References
The Sense of Time: Evidence for its Molecular Basis in the Eukaryotic Gene-Action System
I. To "Sense" the Time Is to Read Biological Time from an Internal Biological Clock
II. The Biological Clock Is a Circadian Clock, and Biological Time Is Distinct from Sidereal or Solar Time
III. The Circadian Clock Is a Systems Property; Its Lowest Level of Manifestation Is the Eukaryotic Cell
IV. The Circadian Oscillation Is an Inevitable Output of the Infradian Growth Mode, and a General Property of the Eukaryotic Cell Cycle
V. Evidence from Many Sources Converges on the Gene-Action System as the Basic Circadian Oscillator
VI. Circadian Temporal Order Arises in Gene Action
VII. The Chronon Theory: Distance/Rate = Time
VIII. Circadian Systems Display Circadian Molecular Chronotypes
IX. Circadian Cybernetics: A Unifying Discipline in the Biology of Higher Organisms
Circadian Glossary
References
Time in Organic Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Organic Evolution: Definition and Neo-Darwinian Theory
III. Variability: Mutation and Migration
IV. Races, Selection, and Population Dynamics
V. Molecular Evolution and Neutral Mutations
VI. Speciation
VII. Time and the Evolution of Higher Taxonomic Categories
VIII. Rates of Evolution in Recent Populations
IX. Evolution of Man
References
Microcirculatory Basis of Fluid Exchange
I. Background
II. Constituents of Fluid Exchange
III. Macroscopic or Whole-Organ Approach
IV. Microscopic Single-Vessel Approach
V. Microvascular Models
VI. Capillary Blood Flow and Exchange Flow
VII. Summary Statement
References
Electron Microscopy and Diffraction of Wet Unstained and Unfixed Biological Objects
I. Introduction
II. Contrast and Resolution of Wet Biological Objects
III. Thin-Film-Window Environmental Chambers
IV. Differentially Pumped, Aperture-Limited Environmental Chambers
V. Comparison of Thin-Film and Differentially Pumped Chambers with Respect to Resolution and Ease of Operation
VI. Techniques of Operating Differentially Pumped Hydration Chambers
VII. Obtaining Thermodynamic Equilibrium with Water Vapor
VIII. Physical Chemistry of Evaporation and Drying
IX. Practical Tests to Show That Environmental Chambers Prevent Drying of Biological Objects
X. Minimizing Beam Heating and Radiation Damage
XI. Evaluation of Biological Results with Environmental Chambers
XII. Future Prospects
References
Studies on Metabolic Events in Localized Compartments of the Living Cell by Rapid Microspectrofluorometry
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Observations on Intracellular Metabolic Rates, Enzyme-Substrate Kinetics, and Time Sequence in Multienzyme Reactions
IV. Intracellular Transport and Metabolic Phase Differences (Asynchronicities) between Intracellular Compartments
V. Two-Channel Microfluorometric Studies of Metabolic Control
VI. Multichannel (Multisite) Observations
VII. NAD(P)H Fluorescence Spectra and the Identification of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons in the Living Cell
VIII. Laser Microfluorometry
IX. Conclusions
References
Subject Index
