Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 14
Description
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 14 focuses on the application of physics to biology and medicine. The topics covered in this book include mechanical, biochemical, and architectural features of surgical repair; structure of normal and pathologic erythrocytes; and cytology automation. The analysis of reported physiologic effects of microwave radiation; spectroscopic methods in biology, with application to neurophysiology; and transmission of pictorial information through the skin are also deliberated in this text. This compilation likewise discusses the apparatus for tactile image projection, cutaneous stimulation, and neural factors. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals researching on biological and medical physics.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 14
Mechanical, Biochemical, and Architectural Features of Surgical Repair
I. Introduction
II. Mechanical Aspects
III. Biochemical Aspects
IV. Architectural Aspects
V. Conclusion
References
The Structure of Normal and Pathologic Erythrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Study of Living Cells
III. Scanning Electron Microscopy
IV. Transmission Electron Microscopy
V. Pathologic Cells
References
Cytology Automation
I. Introduction
II. Goals and Requirements of Instrumentation
III. The Selection of Attributes
IV. Measuring Cell Attributes
V. Clinical Results in Cytology Automation
VI. Integration of Attributes into a Clinical System
References
Analysis of Reported Physiologic Effects of Microwave Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Electromagnetic Waves as They Interact with Tissue
III. Technique of Microwave Irradiation and Evaluation of Exposure
IV. Temperature Changes Induced by Microwave Radiation
V. Hematologic Effects
VI. Serologic Changes
VII. Changes in Testicular Structure and Function
VIII. The Effects of Microwave Radiation on the Eye
IX. Non-thermal Effects of Microwave Radiation
References
Spectroscopic Methods in Biology, with Application to Neurophysiology
I. Introduction
II. Polarized Light and Birefringence
III. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance
IV. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
V. Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Circular Dichroism
VI. Luminescence: Absorption, Fluorescence, Phosphorescence
VII. Concluding Remarks
VIII. Glossary
References
Transmission of Pictorial Information Through the Skin
I. Introduction
II. Apparatus for Tactile Image Projection
III. Cutaneous Stimulation
IV. Results on Blind and Sighted Subjects
V. Neural Factors
VI. Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281728