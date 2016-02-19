Advances in Biological and Medical Physics
1st Edition
Volume 13
Advances in Biological and Medical Physics, Volume 13 covers articles on the advances in biological and medical physics. The book presents papers on the solid-state physics of electron and ion transport in biology; on microelectrophoretic studies on the surface chemistry of erythrocytes; and on a specific common chromosomal pathway for the origin of human malignancy, including an evaluation of long-term human hazards of potential environmental carcinogens. The text then discusses the instantaneous radiation levels at different altitudes and latitudes; the accumulated radiation exposures to crew members and passengers; and the resulting radiation burden to the entire population.
The theory and practical application of the selective destruction of cell organelles by laser beam, as well as some aspects of radiation effects on cell membranes are also considered. The book further tackles the effects of radiation on artificial lipid membranes; the role of bacterial membranes in radiosensitization; and the effects of ionizing radiation on lysosomes and other intracellular membranes. The text also describes the high oxygen effect for the release of enzymes from isolated mammalian lysosomes after treatment with ionizing radiation; as well as the effects of ultraviolet and visible light on nerve fibers and changes in optical properties during nervous activity. The effects of ultraviolet radiation on isolated nerve fibers are also looked into. Biological and medical physicists and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 13
The Solid-State Physics of Electron and Ion Transport in Biology
I. Introduction
II. Kinetic Theory of Electron Transport Reactions by Solid-State Mechanisms
III. Detailed Mechanisms of Charge Conduction in Subcellular Particles
IV. Does Solid-State Biological Electron Conduction Occur through Protein, Lipid, or Water?
V. Cytochrome OxidaseﾗIts Solid-State Physical Behavior in the Functional and in the Dry State
VI. The Solid-State Picture of Cell Water and Electrolytes
VII. The Structure of Ionic Conduction Bands in Cell Water
VIII. Graphical Criteria of Solid-State Kinetics in Biology
Appendix. The Accuracy of the λ-Approximation
References
Microelectrophoretic Studies on the Surface Chemistry of Erythrocytes
I. Introduction
II. The Microelectrophoretic Method
III. Studies on the Surface Chemistry of Erythrocytes at Physiological Ionic Strength
References
A Specific Common Chromosomal Pathway for the Origin of Human Malignancy. II. Evaluation of Long-Term Human Hazards of Potential Environmental Carcinogens
I. Experimental
II. Experimental Results—Human Cell Lines
III. Experimental Results—Freshly Obtained Human Cancers
IV. Possible Exceptions to the E16 Hypothesis
V. Corroborative Evidence from the Literature
VI. Conclusions Based upon 17 Human Cell Lines plus 11 Fresh Human Cancers
VII. Viruses, Ionizing Radiations, Chemical Carcinogens
References
Radiation Exposure on High-Altitude Passenger Flights
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Environment at High Altitudes
III. Radiation Environment in the Biosphere
IV. Radiobiological Significance of High-Altitude Exposure
V. Special Problems
References
Radiation Effects on Biological Membranes
Symposium at Third International Congress of Biophysics Cambridge, Massachusetts, August 29-September 3, 1969 (Sponsored by the International Commission of Radiation Biophysics)
Selective Destruction of Cell Organelles by Laser Beam (Theory and Practical Application)
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Evaluation of the Various Parameters of Laser Microirradiation in the Selective Destruction of Cellular Organelles
IV. Selective Destruction of Mitochondria
V. Use of an Ultraviolet Laser Microbeam
References
Some Aspects of Radiation Effects on Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Permeability Changes in Erythrocytes
III. Oxidation of Membrane Thiols
IV. Disruption of Disulfide Bonds
V. Lipoprotein Disorganization
VI. Hemolysis and Membrane Antioxidants
VII. Effect of Radiosensitizing Agents
VIII. Thymus Lymphocytes
IX. Yeast Cells
X. Bacterial Cells
XI. Conclusions
References
Effects of Radiation on Artificial Lipid Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Role of Bacterial Membranes in Radiosensitization
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Radiosensitization
III. Conclusions
References
Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Lysosomes and Other Intracellular Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Intracellular Membranes
III. Effects of Radiation on Intracellular Membranes
IV. Mechanisms of Membrane Damage
V. Summary
Addendum
References
High Oxygen Effect for the Release of Enzymes from Isolated Mammalian Lysosomes after Treatment with Ionizing Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusion
References
Effects of Ultraviolet and Visible Light on Nerve Fibers and Changes in Optical Properties During Nervous Activity
I. Introduction
II. Brief Historical Accounts of Effects of Light on Nerve Membrane
III. Macromolecular Approach to Process of Nerve Excitation
IV. Fluorescent Studies of Nerve
V. Summary
Addendum
References
Ultraviolet Radiation Effects on Isolated Nerve Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation on Nerve Excitability
III. Studies on the Localization of the Sites of Action of Ultraviolet Radiations
IV. Ultraviolet Inactivation of Nerve Na+–K+-Stimulated ATPase
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Electrophysiologic Responses of Sciatic Nerves Exposed to 200-kV X-Rays and 47.5-MeV Protons
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
