Advances in Bioenergy, Volume 5
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Chapters to include:
Medium Chain Fatty Acids Production by Microbial Chain Elongation: Recent Advances
Two-stage AD for bioenergy and biochemical production from industrial and agricultural wastewater
Description
Advances in Bioenergy, Volume Five, part of a new series that provides both principles and recent developments in various kinds of bioenergy technologies, includes the latest on feedstock development, conversion technologies, energy and economics and environmental analysis. This series uniquely provides the fundamentals of these technologies, along with reviews that will be invaluable for students. Chapters in this new release cover Medium Chain Fatty Acids Production by Microbial Chain Elongation: Recent Advances, Two-stage AD for bioenergy and biochemical production from industrial and agricultural wastewater, and more.
Key Features
- Written and edited by a world-leading scientist in the area of bioenergy and bioproducts
- Includes both principles and recent developments within bioenergy technologies
- Covers the fundamentals of technologies and recent reviews
Readership
Researchers, students, industry and governmental regulators and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207444
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Yebo Li Serial Editor
Dr. Yebo Li is a professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University (OSU). His research area is bioproducts and bioenergy with focuses on biogas production and upgrading, fermentation and separation, and thermochemical conversion of biomass for the production of biopolyols and polyurethanes. Dr. Li has written more than 230 peer reviewed journal articles and conference presentations and been awarded five patents. He has served as Division Editor, Associate Editor, and sat on Editorial Boards for several journals like Transactions of ASABE, and International Journal of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, Environmental Progress & Sustainable Energy. He is also the Co-Editor of a bioenergy textbook: Bioenergy-Principals and Applications . Dr Li has received many awards including the 2012 Rain Bird Engineering Concept of the Year Award from the American Society for Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Quasar Energy Group, Cleveland, OH, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Samir Kumar Khanal Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Samir Kumar Khanal is an Associate Professor of Biological Engineering at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. Previously, he was a post-doctoral research associate and Research Assistant Professor at Iowa State University for 6 years. Dr. Khanal obtained Ph.D. in Civil Engineering with a focus in Environmental Biotechnology from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), Hong Kong in 2002. He obtained in M.S. in environmental engineering from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand in 1997. Dr. Khanal is a leading researcher, internationally in the field of anaerobic digestion, waste-to-resources and environmental biotechnology. Dr. Khanal, to date, has published over 90 refereed papers in high quality international journals. He also delivered over 90 keynote/invited presentation internationally. In addition, he also wrote and published a book entitled “Anaerobic Biotechnology for Bioenergy Production: Principles and Applications” (Wiley-Blackwell, 2008). Dr. Khanal edited another book, as the Lead Editor, entitled “Bioenergy and Biofuel from Biowastes and Biomass” (American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), 2010). Both books have become the best-sellers in the respective field. Recently he also published a bioenergy textbook entitled Bioenergy: Principles and Application (Wiley-Blackwell, 2016). He has supervised 11 Ph.D., 16 M.S., 17 undergraduate and 12 high school students, 13 post-docs and 14 visiting scholars. Dr. Khanal is also an editorial board member of the highly prestigious international journal, Bioresource Technology and Korean Journal of Environmental Engineering. He is also a recipient of CTAHR Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research (2016), University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dr. Khanal is a professional engineer (environmental engineering) in the state of Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Biological Engineering, The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa, USA