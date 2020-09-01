Advances in Bioenergy and Microfluidic Applications
1st Edition
Description
Since fossil fuels suffer from dangerous side effects for the environment and their resources are limited, bioenergy attracted many attentions in various aspects as an alternative solution. Therefore, increasing number of researches are conducted every year and the processes updated frequently to make them more economic and industrially beneficial. Bioenergy and the Advanced Application of Bio-Products and Microfluidic Devices reviews recent developments in this field and covers various advanced bio-applications, which rarely reviewed elsewhere. The chapters are started from converting biomass to valuable products and continues with applications of biomass in water-treatment, novel sorbents and membranes, refineries, microfluidic devices and etc. The book covers various routes for gaining bioenergy from biomass. Their composition, carbon contents, heat production capacities and other important factors are reviewed in details in different chapters. Then, the processes for upgrading them directly and indirectly (using metabolic engineering and ultrasonic devices) to various fuels are explained. Each process is reviewed both technically and economically and the product analysis is given. Besides, the effect of various catalysts on increasing selectivity and productivity are taken into account. Biofuels are compared with fossil fuels and challenges in the way of bioenergy production are explained. Moreover, advanced bio-applications in membranes, adsorption, waste water treatment, microfluidic devices and etc. are introduced. This book provides a good insight about such bioprocesses and microfluidics devices for researchers, students, professors and related departments and industries that care about energy resources and curious about recent advances in related methods and technologies. Despite other books which review biomass chemistry and conversion, the current book emphasize on the application of biomass in the mentioned areas. Therefore, one can gain a better and more comprehensive insight by reading the book
Key Features
- Describes energy production from biomass, biomass conversion, their advantages and limitations
- Describes the application of biomass in membranes, sorbents, water-treatment, refineries, and microfluidic devices
- Offers a future outlook of bioenergy production and possibility to apply in the industries
Readership
Academic researchers and R&D departments; Biochemists and biochemical engineers; Academic researchers working on bioenergy and biomass conversion; Engineers working on bioprocess design companies; Engineers working in biochemical and biofuel production; Engineers working on renewable energy sources; Engineers working on microfluidics platforms
Table of Contents
Part 1: Biomass Conversion: General Information, Chemistry and Processes
1. Biomass-Importance, Chemistry, Classification and Conversion
2. An Overview on Pretreatment Processes for an Effective Conversion of lignocellulosic Biomass into Bioethanol
3. Biofuel Purification and Upgrading: Using Novel Integrated Membrane Technology
Part 2: Conversion of Biomass into Chemicals
4. Production of Bio-Diesel from Biomass
5. Conversion of Glycerol to Valuable Products
6. Conversion of Biomass to Methanol and Ethanol
7. Production of Hydrogen from Biomass
8. Biofuel Production from Microalgae and Process Enhancement by Metabolic Engineering and Ultrasound
9. The production of syngas by pyrolysis
Part 3: Applications
10. Biomass as a Source of Adsorbents for CO2 Capture
11. Fuel Cells Based on Biomass
12. Wastewater Treatment: Employing Biomass
13. Sustainable Bio-Refineries for Waste Management and Development
14. Microfluidic Devices and Their Bioprocess Applications
15. Micro-Bioprocessors and Their Applications in Bioenergy Production
16. An Overview on Micropumps, Micromixers and Their Applications in Bioprocess
17. Droplet-Based Microfluidic Platforms and An Overview with Focus on application in Biofuel Generation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216019
About the Editor
Mohammad Reza Rahimpour
Prof. Mohammad Reza Rahimpour is a professor in Chemical Engineering at Shiraz University. He joined University of Sydney, Australia in 1988 under supervision of Prof. Romagnoli and was a Research Associate at University of Newcastle Australia working with Prof. Moghtaderi Research Group in 2003. He also joined University of California Davis working with Prof. Gates (from 2012 till 2017) developing different reaction networks and catalytic processes for upgrading lignin bio-oil to biofuel. Prof. Rahimpour leads a research group in fuel processing technology focused on the catalytic conversion of fossil fuels such as natural gas, and renewable fuels such as bio-oils derived from lignin. He provides many in-depth researches in various fields of chemical engineering including carbon capture, chemical looping, membrane separation, storage and utilization technologies, novel technologies for natural gas conversion with improving energy efficiency in related industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Shiraz University, Shiraz, Iran