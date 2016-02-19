Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120047048, 9781483214924

Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Travis Thompson Peter B. Dews James Barrett
eBook ISBN: 9781483214924
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 1984
Page Count: 306
Table of Contents


Contributors

Erratum

Contents of Previous Volumes

Behavioral Mechanisms of Drug Dependence

I. Introduction

II. Drugs May Alter the Way Antecedent Factors Modulate Current Behavior

III. Drugs May Be Involved in Processes of Stimulus Control

IV. Behavioral Locus of Drug Action

V. Drugs May Be Involved in Processes by Which Consequences Regulate Behavior

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Increased Drug-Reinforced Behavior due to Food Deprivation

I. Introduction

II. History and Generality of the Food Deprivation Effect

III. Characteristics of the Food Deprivation Effect

IV. Exploring Mechanisms of the Food Deprivation Effect

V. Limitations of the Food Deprivation Effect

VI. Variables That Modify the Food Deprivation Effect

VII. Indirect Effects of Food Deprivation on Drug-Seeking Behavior

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

A Biobehavioral Approach to Treatment of Amphetamine Addiction: A Four-Way Integration

I. Introduction

II. Amphetamine and the Behavioral Drug Actions Continuum

III. Amphetamine and the Rate Dependency Hypothesis

IV. Stimulus Properties of Drugs

V. Prior History

VI. Three Theories and a Problem

VII. Toxicity, Tolerance, and Overdose

VIII. Toxicity and Patterns of Self-Administration

IX. Amphetamine "Abuse" and Demographic Factors

X. Treatment Problems versus Research Problems

XI. A Multifaceted Treatment Strategy

XII. A Multifaceted Treatment Program

XIII. The Problem Called "Generalizability"

XIV. The DELTA PROJECT

XV. Implications for the Future of Drug Dependence Treatment

References

Behavioral Effects of Nicotine

I. Introduction

II. Human Studies

III. Infrahuman Studies

IV. Conclusions

References

Behavioral Pharmacology of Cigarette Smoking

I. Introduction

II. Tobacco Smoke

III. Physiologic Variables

IV. Animal Behavioral Pharmacology

V. Human Behavioral Pharmacology

VI. A Hypothesis of Cigarette Smoking

References

The Behavioral Toxicity of Lead: Problems and Perspectives

I. Introduction

II. Problems

III. Perspectives

References

Discriminative Behavior as an Index of Toxicity

I. How Does Behavior Differ from Other Indicators of Toxicity?

II. Different Goals in Screening Than in Basic Research

III. Specific Sensory Functions

IV. Complex Discriminative Functions

V. Summary

References

Index




Description

Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 4 covers papers about the advances in behavioral pharmacology. The book presents papers on the behavioral mechanisms of drug dependence; the effects of food deprivation on drug-reinforced behavior across most types of drugs abused by humans, routes of self-administration and species; and a biobehavioral approach to treatment of amphetamine addiction. The text also describes the behavioral effects of nicotine in human and infrahuman studies; the behavioral pharmacology of cigarette smoking; the problems and perspectives in the behavioral toxicity of lead; and the use of discriminative behavior as an index of toxicity. Behavioral pharmacologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists, psychologists, physicians, and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.

About the Editors

Travis Thompson Editor

Peter B. Dews Editor

James Barrett Editor

Department of Pharmacology & Physiology, Drexel University College of Medicine, USA

