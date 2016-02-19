Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Behavioral Mechanisms of Drug Dependence
I. Introduction
II. Drugs May Alter the Way Antecedent Factors Modulate Current Behavior
III. Drugs May Be Involved in Processes of Stimulus Control
IV. Behavioral Locus of Drug Action
V. Drugs May Be Involved in Processes by Which Consequences Regulate Behavior
VI. Concluding Remarks
Increased Drug-Reinforced Behavior due to Food Deprivation
I. Introduction
II. History and Generality of the Food Deprivation Effect
III. Characteristics of the Food Deprivation Effect
IV. Exploring Mechanisms of the Food Deprivation Effect
V. Limitations of the Food Deprivation Effect
VI. Variables That Modify the Food Deprivation Effect
VII. Indirect Effects of Food Deprivation on Drug-Seeking Behavior
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
A Biobehavioral Approach to Treatment of Amphetamine Addiction: A Four-Way Integration
I. Introduction
II. Amphetamine and the Behavioral Drug Actions Continuum
III. Amphetamine and the Rate Dependency Hypothesis
IV. Stimulus Properties of Drugs
V. Prior History
VI. Three Theories and a Problem
VII. Toxicity, Tolerance, and Overdose
VIII. Toxicity and Patterns of Self-Administration
IX. Amphetamine "Abuse" and Demographic Factors
X. Treatment Problems versus Research Problems
XI. A Multifaceted Treatment Strategy
XII. A Multifaceted Treatment Program
XIII. The Problem Called "Generalizability"
XIV. The DELTA PROJECT
XV. Implications for the Future of Drug Dependence Treatment
Behavioral Effects of Nicotine
I. Introduction
II. Human Studies
III. Infrahuman Studies
IV. Conclusions
Behavioral Pharmacology of Cigarette Smoking
I. Introduction
II. Tobacco Smoke
III. Physiologic Variables
IV. Animal Behavioral Pharmacology
V. Human Behavioral Pharmacology
VI. A Hypothesis of Cigarette Smoking
The Behavioral Toxicity of Lead: Problems and Perspectives
I. Introduction
II. Problems
III. Perspectives
Discriminative Behavior as an Index of Toxicity
I. How Does Behavior Differ from Other Indicators of Toxicity?
II. Different Goals in Screening Than in Basic Research
III. Specific Sensory Functions
IV. Complex Discriminative Functions
V. Summary
Index
Description
Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 4 covers papers about the advances in behavioral pharmacology. The book presents papers on the behavioral mechanisms of drug dependence; the effects of food deprivation on drug-reinforced behavior across most types of drugs abused by humans, routes of self-administration and species; and a biobehavioral approach to treatment of amphetamine addiction. The text also describes the behavioral effects of nicotine in human and infrahuman studies; the behavioral pharmacology of cigarette smoking; the problems and perspectives in the behavioral toxicity of lead; and the use of discriminative behavior as an index of toxicity. Behavioral pharmacologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists, psychologists, physicians, and students taking these courses will find the book invaluable.
- 306
- English
- © Academic Press 1984
- 26th October 1984
- Academic Press
- 9781483214924
About the Editors
Travis Thompson Editor
Peter B. Dews Editor
James Barrett Editor
Department of Pharmacology & Physiology, Drexel University College of Medicine, USA
Department of Pharmacology & Physiology, Drexel University College of Medicine, USA