Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to the Ottawa Conference on the Rate-Dependent Effects of Drugs
Contents of Previous Volumes
Rate-Dependence and the Effects of Benzodiazepines
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Benzodiazepines on Overall Rates of Responding Maintained by Different Schedules of Reinforcement
III. Effects of Benzodiazepines on Local Response Rates on Fixed-Interval Schedules
IV. Effects of Benzodiazepines on Punished Responding
V. Conclusions
References
Rate-Dependence and the Effects of Phenothiazine Antipsychotics in Pigeons
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Phenothiazines on Multiple Fixed-Ratio, Fixed-Interval Performances
III. Effects of Phenothiazines on Shock-Avoidance Responding
IV. Effects of Phenothiazines on the Stimulus Control of Responding
V. Conclusions
References
Rate-Convergent Effects of Drugs
I. Introduction: Rate-Dependency
II. Questions about Rate-Dependency
III. Problem: The Definition of Drug Effect
IV. Distributions of Rate-Dependency Slopes
V. Convergence of Rates
VI. Conclusions
References
Rate-Dependency: A Nonspecific Behavioral Effect of Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Rate-Dependent Effects of Extra Stimuli
III. Rate-Dependent Effects of Drugs and Drug-State Change
IV. Duration of Rate-Dependent Changes Produced by Drugs and Stimuli
V. Effects of Varying the Intensity of ES and Dosage of Drug
VI. Type of Behavior Affected by Drugs and ES
VII. Conclusion
References
Quantitation in Behavioral Pharmacology
I. Introduction
II. Historical Considerations
III. Mathematical Considerations
IV. Alternative Considerations
V. Conclusions
References
Rate-Dependency: Scope and Limitations in the Explanation and Analysis of the Behavioral Effects of Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Response Rate and Other Influences on the Behavioral Effects of Drugs
III. Usefulness of Rate Analyses in Understanding the Actions of Drugs
IV. What Gets Changed When a Drug Alters Response Rates?
V. Conceptual Status of the Rate-Dependency Principle
VI. Conclusions
References
History and Present Status of Rate-Dependency Investigations
Text
References
Drug Effects on Behaviors Maintained by Different Events
I. Introduction
II. Early Studies
III. Characteristics of Behaviors Maintained by Different Events
IV. Comparisons of Drug Effects on Responding Maintained by Different Events
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Oral Self-Administration and the Relevance of Conditioned Taste Aversions
I. Introduction
II. Factors Maintaining Oral Self-Administration
III. Oral Self-Administration of Opioids
IV. Conditioned Taste Aversions Produced by Naloxone
V. Conditioned Taste Aversions Produced by Self-Administered Drugs
VI. Factors Influencing Amphetamine-Produced Taste Aversions
VII. Influence of Conditioned Taste Aversions on Operant Behavior
VIII. A Pharmacological Approach to Conditioned Taste Aversion
IX. Conditioned Anorexia Hypothesis of Taste Aversion
X. Duration of Drug Action and Conditioned Taste Aversion
XI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 3 covers papers dealing with various aspects of the ways in which drug effects are related to and perhaps modified by the rate of responding. The book discusses the behavioral actions of benzodiazepines and considers the extent to which these actions are consistent with the proposition that these effects are partially or entirely determined by control rates of responding. The text then describes rate-dependence and the effects of phenothiazine antipsychotics in pigeons; the rate-convergent effects of drugs; and the rate-dependent effects of extra stimuli, of drugs, and drug-state change. Historical, mathematical and alternative considerations in quantitation in behavioral pharmacology, as well as the history and status of rate-dependency investigations are also considered.
The book then tackles the scope and limitations in the explanation and analysis of the behavioral effects of drugs; drug effects on behaviors maintained by different events; and the importance of identifying which of these factors contributes to the behavior studied in any given experiment. Pharmacologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and students taking these disciplines will find the book useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th August 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214917