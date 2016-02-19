Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 2
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Some Quantitative Behavioral Pharmacology in the Mouse
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Drugs on SMA
III. Strain Differences in the Effects of Drugs on SMA
IV. Schedule-Controlled Behavior in the Mouse
V. Drug Effects on Schedule-Controlled Behavior in the Mouse
VI. Summary
References
Interrelations among Prior Experience and Current Conditions in the Determination of Behavior and the Effects of Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Determinants of Behavior
III. Behavioral Effects of Drugs
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Effects of Drugs on Male Sexual Function
I. Introduction
II. Assessment of Male Sexual Responses
III. Critical Analysis of Objective Drug-Sex Research
IV. Conclusions
References
Drug Effects on Agonistic Behavior
I. Introduction
II. What is Agonistic Behavior?
III. Situations in which Agonistic Behavior Occurs
IV. Behavioral Topography of Agonistic Behavior
V. Recording and Measurement of Agonistic Behavior
VI. Principles for Pharmacological Studies of Agonistic Behavior
VII. Summary of the Effects of Some Prototype Drugs on Agonistic Behavior
References
Predicting the Abuse Liability of Drugs with Animal Drug Self-Administration Procedures: Psychomotor Stimulants and Hallucinogens
I. Introduction
II. Procedures for Determining whether Drugs Maintain Self-Administration Behavior
III. Procedures for Measuring the Relative Reinforcing Efficacy of Drugs
IV. Assessment of the Relationship between Reinforcing Effects and Therapeutic Effects of Drugs: Implications for Abuse Liability
V. Summary
References
Procedures for Reducing Drug Intake: Nonhuman Studies
I. Introduction
II. Punishment of Drug-Reinforced Responding
III. Reduction of Intake of Self-Administered Compounds by Procedures Not Involving Punishment
IV. Effects of Reinforcement Schedule on Drug Intake
V. Discriminative Stimuli and Drug Intake
VI. Nonhuman Studies and Human Drug Abuse
References
Drug Effects on Repeated Acquisition
I. Introduction
II. Drug Effects on Repeated Acquisition of Response Sequences
III. Modulation of Drug Effects by Behavioral Variables
IV. Concluding Comments
References
Subject Index
Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 2 covers papers on the evidence of the broadening scope and the practical implications of behavioral pharmacology. The book presents papers about some quantitative behavioral pharmacology in the mouse; about interrelations among prior experience; and current conditions in the determination of behavior and the effects of drugs. The text also describes the effects of drugs on male sexual function; agonistic behavior and repeated acquisition; as well as the procedures and results of drug self-administration research in laboratory animals that provide information about the abuse liability of drugs in man. Procedures for reducing drug intake in nonhumans are also considered. Behavioral pharmacologists, pharmacologists, and students taking behavioral pharmacology will find the book useful.
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th September 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214900