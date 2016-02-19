Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120047024, 9781483214900

Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Travis Thompson Peter B. Dews
eBook ISBN: 9781483214900
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1979
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Some Quantitative Behavioral Pharmacology in the Mouse

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Drugs on SMA

III. Strain Differences in the Effects of Drugs on SMA

IV. Schedule-Controlled Behavior in the Mouse

V. Drug Effects on Schedule-Controlled Behavior in the Mouse

VI. Summary

References

Interrelations among Prior Experience and Current Conditions in the Determination of Behavior and the Effects of Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Multiple Determinants of Behavior

III. Behavioral Effects of Drugs

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Effects of Drugs on Male Sexual Function

I. Introduction

II. Assessment of Male Sexual Responses

III. Critical Analysis of Objective Drug-Sex Research

IV. Conclusions

References

Drug Effects on Agonistic Behavior

I. Introduction

II. What is Agonistic Behavior?

III. Situations in which Agonistic Behavior Occurs

IV. Behavioral Topography of Agonistic Behavior

V. Recording and Measurement of Agonistic Behavior

VI. Principles for Pharmacological Studies of Agonistic Behavior

VII. Summary of the Effects of Some Prototype Drugs on Agonistic Behavior

References

Predicting the Abuse Liability of Drugs with Animal Drug Self-Administration Procedures: Psychomotor Stimulants and Hallucinogens

I. Introduction

II. Procedures for Determining whether Drugs Maintain Self-Administration Behavior

III. Procedures for Measuring the Relative Reinforcing Efficacy of Drugs

IV. Assessment of the Relationship between Reinforcing Effects and Therapeutic Effects of Drugs: Implications for Abuse Liability

V. Summary

References

Procedures for Reducing Drug Intake: Nonhuman Studies

I. Introduction

II. Punishment of Drug-Reinforced Responding

III. Reduction of Intake of Self-Administered Compounds by Procedures Not Involving Punishment

IV. Effects of Reinforcement Schedule on Drug Intake

V. Discriminative Stimuli and Drug Intake

VI. Nonhuman Studies and Human Drug Abuse

References

Drug Effects on Repeated Acquisition

I. Introduction

II. Drug Effects on Repeated Acquisition of Response Sequences

III. Modulation of Drug Effects by Behavioral Variables

IV. Concluding Comments

References

Subject Index




Description

Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 2 covers papers on the evidence of the broadening scope and the practical implications of behavioral pharmacology. The book presents papers about some quantitative behavioral pharmacology in the mouse; about interrelations among prior experience; and current conditions in the determination of behavior and the effects of drugs. The text also describes the effects of drugs on male sexual function; agonistic behavior and repeated acquisition; as well as the procedures and results of drug self-administration research in laboratory animals that provide information about the abuse liability of drugs in man. Procedures for reducing drug intake in nonhumans are also considered. Behavioral pharmacologists, pharmacologists, and students taking behavioral pharmacology will find the book useful.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214900

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Travis Thompson Editor

Peter B. Dews Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.