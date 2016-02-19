Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120047017, 9781483214894

Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Travis Thompson Peter B. Dews
eBook ISBN: 9781483214894
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1977
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Behavioral Pharmacology of the Tetrahydrocannabinols

I. Introduction

II. Difficulties in Studying the Behavioral Effects of Cannabis Preparations

III. Scope of the Present Review

IV. Effects of Tetrahydrocannabinols on Grossly Observable Behavior

V. Effects of Tetrahydrocannabinols on Schedule-Controlled Behavior

VI. Special Problems Concerning the Behavioral Effects of Tetrahydrocannabinols

VII. Concluding Statements

References

Ethanol Self-Administration: Infrahuman Studies

I. Introduction

II. Techniques Used in the Study of Ethanol Self-Administration

III. Establishment of Ethanol Intake

IV. Factors Affecting Ethanol Intake

V. Elimination of Ethanol Drinking

VI. Discussion

VII. Conclusions

References

The Discriminative Stimulus Properties of Drugs

I. Introduction

II. Special Problems with Drugs as Stimuli

III. Drug Stimulus Control in the Absence of Discrimination Training

IV. Drugs as Discriminative Stimuli

V. Effectiveness of Drugs as Discriminative Stimuli

VI. Generalization

VII. Discriminability

VIlI. Mechanisms of Drug Stimulus Control

IX. Drug Stimulus Control in Man

X. Nondrug Interoceptive Stimuli

XI. Implications of Drug Stimulus Control

References

Drugs, Discrimination, and Signal Detection Theory

I. Introduction

II. Methods Used to Investigate Drug Effects on Discrimination

III. Signal Detection Theory

IV. Drug Effects

References

Rate-Dependency of the Behavioral Effects of Amphetamine

I. Introduction

II. General Statements on Rate-Dependency

III. Rate of Responding as a Dependent and Independent Variable

IV. Problems of Quantitation

V. Amphetamines in Rats

VI. Amphetamine in Squirrel Monkeys

VII. Amphetamine in Pigeons

VIII. Amphetamine in Mice

IX. General Comments on Points Which May Not Conform to Trend

X. Significance and Limitations of Analysis

XI. Conclusions

References

Note Added in Proof

Behavioral Pharmacology: A Brief History

I. Introduction

II. Early Years

III. 1800-1940

IV. 1940-1955

V. 1955-Present

VI. Concepts Related to the Behavioral Actions of Drugs

VII. Current Developments

References

Current Status of Behavioral Pharmacology

New Directions

References

Subject Index






Description

Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 1 provides synthetic and analytic reviews of significant areas of behavioral pharmacology, particularly the behavioral mechanisms of drug action. The book presents papers on the behavioral pharmacology of the tetrahydrocannabinols; on infrahuman ethanol self-administration; and on the discriminative stimulus properties of drugs. The text then describes various methods used to study the effects of drugs on discrimination; signal detection (SDT), which attempts to separate effects of variables on discrimination processes or capacity (sensitivity) from effects on the subject's criterion; and some of the uses of this model in behavioral pharmacology. The rate-dependency of the behavioral effects of amphetamine, as well as some of the major events in the history of behavioral pharmacology are also considered. The book concludes by tackling the status of behavioral pharmacology. Behavioral pharmacologists, pharmacologists, physicians, and students taking pharmacology and medicine will find the book useful.

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214894

