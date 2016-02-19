Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Behavioral Pharmacology of the Tetrahydrocannabinols
I. Introduction
II. Difficulties in Studying the Behavioral Effects of Cannabis Preparations
III. Scope of the Present Review
IV. Effects of Tetrahydrocannabinols on Grossly Observable Behavior
V. Effects of Tetrahydrocannabinols on Schedule-Controlled Behavior
VI. Special Problems Concerning the Behavioral Effects of Tetrahydrocannabinols
VII. Concluding Statements
References
Ethanol Self-Administration: Infrahuman Studies
I. Introduction
II. Techniques Used in the Study of Ethanol Self-Administration
III. Establishment of Ethanol Intake
IV. Factors Affecting Ethanol Intake
V. Elimination of Ethanol Drinking
VI. Discussion
VII. Conclusions
References
The Discriminative Stimulus Properties of Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Special Problems with Drugs as Stimuli
III. Drug Stimulus Control in the Absence of Discrimination Training
IV. Drugs as Discriminative Stimuli
V. Effectiveness of Drugs as Discriminative Stimuli
VI. Generalization
VII. Discriminability
VIlI. Mechanisms of Drug Stimulus Control
IX. Drug Stimulus Control in Man
X. Nondrug Interoceptive Stimuli
XI. Implications of Drug Stimulus Control
References
Drugs, Discrimination, and Signal Detection Theory
I. Introduction
II. Methods Used to Investigate Drug Effects on Discrimination
III. Signal Detection Theory
IV. Drug Effects
References
Rate-Dependency of the Behavioral Effects of Amphetamine
I. Introduction
II. General Statements on Rate-Dependency
III. Rate of Responding as a Dependent and Independent Variable
IV. Problems of Quantitation
V. Amphetamines in Rats
VI. Amphetamine in Squirrel Monkeys
VII. Amphetamine in Pigeons
VIII. Amphetamine in Mice
IX. General Comments on Points Which May Not Conform to Trend
X. Significance and Limitations of Analysis
XI. Conclusions
References
Note Added in Proof
Behavioral Pharmacology: A Brief History
I. Introduction
II. Early Years
III. 1800-1940
IV. 1940-1955
V. 1955-Present
VI. Concepts Related to the Behavioral Actions of Drugs
VII. Current Developments
References
Current Status of Behavioral Pharmacology
New Directions
References
Subject Index
Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 1 provides synthetic and analytic reviews of significant areas of behavioral pharmacology, particularly the behavioral mechanisms of drug action. The book presents papers on the behavioral pharmacology of the tetrahydrocannabinols; on infrahuman ethanol self-administration; and on the discriminative stimulus properties of drugs. The text then describes various methods used to study the effects of drugs on discrimination; signal detection (SDT), which attempts to separate effects of variables on discrimination processes or capacity (sensitivity) from effects on the subject's criterion; and some of the uses of this model in behavioral pharmacology. The rate-dependency of the behavioral effects of amphetamine, as well as some of the major events in the history of behavioral pharmacology are also considered. The book concludes by tackling the status of behavioral pharmacology. Behavioral pharmacologists, pharmacologists, physicians, and students taking pharmacology and medicine will find the book useful.
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th March 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214894