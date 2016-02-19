Advances in Behavioral Pharmacology, Volume 1 provides synthetic and analytic reviews of significant areas of behavioral pharmacology, particularly the behavioral mechanisms of drug action. The book presents papers on the behavioral pharmacology of the tetrahydrocannabinols; on infrahuman ethanol self-administration; and on the discriminative stimulus properties of drugs. The text then describes various methods used to study the effects of drugs on discrimination; signal detection (SDT), which attempts to separate effects of variables on discrimination processes or capacity (sensitivity) from effects on the subject's criterion; and some of the uses of this model in behavioral pharmacology. The rate-dependency of the behavioral effects of amphetamine, as well as some of the major events in the history of behavioral pharmacology are also considered. The book concludes by tackling the status of behavioral pharmacology. Behavioral pharmacologists, pharmacologists, physicians, and students taking pharmacology and medicine will find the book useful.