Advances in Batteries for Medium and Large-Scale Energy Storage
1st Edition
Types and Applications
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
- Part One: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Electrochemical cells for medium- and large-scale energy storage: fundamentals
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Potential and capacity of an electrochemical cell
- 1.3 Electrochemical fundamentals in practical electrochemical cells
- Chapter 2: Economics of batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Small-scale project
- 2.3 Large-scale project
- 2.4 Conclusions
- Part Two: Lead, nickel, sodium, and lithium-based batteries
- Chapter 3: Lead-acid batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Electrochemistry of the lead-acid battery
- 3.3 Pb-acid battery designs
- 3.4 Aging effects and failure mechanisms
- 3.5 Advanced lead-acid batteries
- 3.6 Applications of lead-acid batteries in medium- and long-term energy storage
- 3.7 Summary and future trends
- Chapter 4: Nickel-based batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Basic battery chemistry
- 4.3 Battery development and applications
- 4.4 Future trends
- 4.5 Sources of further information and advice
- Chapter 5: Molten salt batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Sodium-β-alumina batteries (NBBs)
- 5.3 Challenges and future trends
- Chapter 6: Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for medium- and large-scale energy storage: current cell materials and components
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Chemistry of lithium-ion batteries: anodes
- 6.3 Chemistry of LIBs: cathodes
- 6.4 Chemistry of LIBs: electrolytes
- 6.5 Chemistry of LIBs: inert components
- 6.6 Lithium-aluminum/iron-sulfide (LiAl-FeS(2)) batteries
- 6.7 Sources of further information and advice
- Chapter 7: Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) for medium- and large-scale energy storage: emerging cell materials and components
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Anodes
- 7.3 Cathodes
- 7.4 Electrolytes
- 7.5 Inert components
- 7.6 Sources of further information and advice
- Part Three: Other types of batteries
- Chapter 8: Zinc-based flow batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Zinc-bromine flow batteries
- 8.3 Zinc-cerium flow batteries
- 8.4 Zinc-air flow batteries
- 8.5 Other zinc-based flow batteries
- Chapter 9: Polysulfide-bromine flow batteries (PBBs) for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 PBBs: principles and technologies
- 9.3 Electrolyte solution and its chemistry
- 9.4 Electrode materials
- 9.5 Ion-conductive membrane separators for PBBs
- 9.6 PBB applications and performance
- 9.7 Summary and future trends
- Chapter 10: Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRBs) for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Cell reactions, general features, and operating principles
- 10.3 Cell materials
- 10.4 Electrolyte preparation and optimization
- 10.5 Cell and battery performance
- 10.6 State-of-charge (SOC) monitoring and flow rate control
- 10.7 Field trials, demonstrations, and commercialization
- 10.8 Other VRB chemistries
- 10.9 Modeling and simulations
- 10.10 Cost considerations
- 10.11 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Lithium-air batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Lithium ion batteries
- 11.3 Lithium oxygen battery
- 11.4 Li-SES anode
- 11.5 LiPON thin film and its application to the Li battery
- 11.6 Carbon materials as cathode in Li-O2 battery
- 11.7 Fluorinated ether as an additive for the lithium oxygen battery
- 11.8 Summary
- Notes
- Chapter 12: Zinc-air and other types of metal-air batteries
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Challenges in zinc-air cell chemistry
- 12.3 Advances in zinc-air batteries
- 12.4 Future trends in zinc-air batteries
- 12.5 Other metal-air batteries
- Chapter 13: Aluminum-ion batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Al-ion battery chemistry
- 13.3 Conclusions
- Part Four: Design issues and applications
- Chapter 14: Advances in membrane and stack design of redox flow batteries (RFBs) for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Membranes used in redox flow batteries
- 14.3 Membrane evaluation in vanadium redox flow batteries
- 14.4 Research and development on membranes for redox flow battery applications
- 14.5 Chemical stability of membranes
- 14.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Modeling the design of batteries for medium- and large-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 The main components of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs)
- 15.3 The use of density functional theory (DFT) to analyze LIB materials
- 15.4 Structure–property relationships of electrode materials
- 15.5 Structure–property relationships of polyanionic compounds used in LIBs
- 15.6 Analyzing electron density and structure modification in LIB materials
- 15.7 Structure–property relationships in organic-based electrode materials for LIBs
- 15.8 Modeling specific power and rate capability: ionic and electronic conductivity
- 15.9 Modeling intercalation or conversion reactions in LIB materials
- 15.10 Modeling solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) formation
- 15.11 Modeling microstructural properties in LIB materials
- 15.12 Modeling thermomechanical stresses in LIB materials
- 15.13 Multiscale modeling of LIB performance
- 15.14 Modeling emerging battery technologies: lithium-air batteries (LABs), all solid-state LIBs, and redox flow batteries
- 15.15 Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Batteries for remote area power (RAP) supply systems
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Components of a RAPS system
- 16.3 Existing battery systems for RAPS
- 16.4 Future considerations
- 16.5 Concluding remarks
- Chapter 17: Applications of batteries for grid-scale energy storage
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Storage and electricity grids
- 17.3 The need for storage
- 17.4 Battery technologies
- 17.5 The effect of battery storage on the system
- 17.6 Location of storage
- 17.7 Regulatory and economic issues
- 17.8 Sources of further information and advice
- Index
Description
As energy produced from renewable sources is increasingly integrated into the electricity grid, interest in energy storage technologies for grid stabilisation is growing. This book reviews advances in battery technologies and applications for medium and large-scale energy storage. Chapters address advances in nickel, sodium and lithium-based batteries. Other chapters review other emerging battery technologies such as metal-air batteries and flow batteries. The final section of the book discuses design considerations and applications of batteries in remote locations and for grid-scale storage.
Key Features
- Reviews advances in battery technologies and applications for medium and large-scale energy storage
- Examines battery types, including zing-based, lithium-air and vanadium redox flow batteries
- Analyses design issues and applications of these technologies
Readership
Postgraduate students and academic researchers in chemical engineering with an interest in advanced battery technology and energy storage; R&D managers in companies working on advanced energy storage technologies; R&D managers in the power industry (especially renewable power and electricity distribution) and the automobile industry interested in energy storage.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 634
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420224
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420132
Reviews
"...an exhaustive, academic guide to the many different types of battery chemistries available and how well suited they are to medium and large-scale energy storage." --Real Power
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
C Menictas Editor
Chris Menictas, School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, The University of New South Wales, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, The University of New South Wales, Australia
M Skyllas-Kazacos Editor
Maria Skyllas-Kazacos University of New South Wales, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New South Wales, Australia
T M Lim Editor
Lim Tuti Mariana, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore