Advances in Barrett’s Esophagus, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 31-1

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles J. Lightdale, Guest Editor Dr. Sachin Wani has put together a state-of-the art issue that presents the latest advances in Barrett’s Esophagus. He has secured expert authors who have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: The epidemiology of Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma – implications for screening and surveillance; Endoscopic screening for Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma: rationale, candidates and challenges; Progress in screening for Barrett’s esophagus: beyond standard upper endoscopy; Best practices in surveillance for Barrett’s esophagus; Pathologic assessment of Barrett’s esophagus and Barrett’s related neoplasia: Do we need quality indicators; Cost effectiveness of screening, surveillance and endoscopic eradication therapies in Barrett’s esophagus and early esophageal cancer; Advanced imaging and sampling in Barrett’s esophagus: Artificial intelligence to the rescue; Advances in biomarkers for risk stratification in Barrett’s esophagus; Current status of chemoprevention in Barrett’s esophagus; Optimizing outcomes with radiofrequency frequency ablation of Barrett’s esophagus: candidates, efficacy and durability; Updates in cryotherapy for Barrett’s esophagus; Role of endoscopic mucosal resection and endoscopic submucosal dissection in the management of Barrett’s related neoplasia; Practical approach to refractory and recurrent Barrett’s esophagus; Surgical management of Barrett’s related neoplasia; and Measuring Quality in Barrett’s esophagus: Time to embrace quality indicators. Endoscopists will come away with the information they need to screen, diagnose, and treat patients with Barrett’s Esophagus.