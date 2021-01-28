Advances in Barrett’s Esophagus, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 31-1
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles J. Lightdale, Guest Editor Dr. Sachin Wani has put together a state-of-the art issue that presents the latest advances in Barrett’s Esophagus. He has secured expert authors who have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: The epidemiology of Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma – implications for screening and surveillance; Endoscopic screening for Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma: rationale, candidates and challenges; Progress in screening for Barrett’s esophagus: beyond standard upper endoscopy; Best practices in surveillance for Barrett’s esophagus; Pathologic assessment of Barrett’s esophagus and Barrett’s related neoplasia: Do we need quality indicators; Cost effectiveness of screening, surveillance and endoscopic eradication therapies in Barrett’s esophagus and early esophageal cancer; Advanced imaging and sampling in Barrett’s esophagus: Artificial intelligence to the rescue; Advances in biomarkers for risk stratification in Barrett’s esophagus; Current status of chemoprevention in Barrett’s esophagus; Optimizing outcomes with radiofrequency frequency ablation of Barrett’s esophagus: candidates, efficacy and durability; Updates in cryotherapy for Barrett’s esophagus; Role of endoscopic mucosal resection and endoscopic submucosal dissection in the management of Barrett’s related neoplasia; Practical approach to refractory and recurrent Barrett’s esophagus; Surgical management of Barrett’s related neoplasia; and Measuring Quality in Barrett’s esophagus: Time to embrace quality indicators. Endoscopists will come away with the information they need to screen, diagnose, and treat patients with Barrett’s Esophagus.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323798310
About the Author
Sachin Wani
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Associate Professor of Medicine Medical Director Esophageal and Gastric Center Therapeutic and Interventional Endoscopy Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus 1635 Aurora Ct, Rm 2.031 Aurora, CO 80045
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.