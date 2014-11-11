Advances in Bacterial Pathogen Biology, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Energetics of Pathogenic Bacteria and Opportunities for Drug Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bacterial Energetics as a Target Space for Drug Development
- 3 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Two: The Impact of Horizontal Gene Transfer on the Biology of Clostridium difficile
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Clostridium difficile and CDI
- 2 Introns
- 3 IStrons
- 4 Mobilisable Transposons
- 5 Conjugative Transposons
- 6 Other Integrative MGEs in C. difficile
- 7 The skinCd Element
- 8 Bacteriophages
- 9 Transfer of the PaLoc
- 10 Conclusions
- Chapter Three: Metal Ion Homeostasis in Listeria monocytogenes and Importance in Host–Pathogen Interactions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Overview of Listeria monocytogenes Disease Progression
- 3 Control of Metal Levels in Bacteria
- 4 L. monocytogenes and Zinc
- 5 L. monocytogenes and Copper
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: The Role of Macrophages in the Innate Immune Response to Streptococcus pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus: Mechanisms and Contrasts
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 S. pneumoniae Virulence Factors Impede Phagocytosis and Its Consequences
- 3 S. aureus Virulence Factors Subvert Multiple Innate Immune Responses Including Intracellular Killing
- 4 Origins of Macrophages
- 5 The Spectrum of Macrophage Activation
- 6 Epigenetic Regulation of Macrophage Function
- 7 Mechanisms of Macrophage Phagocytosis
- 8 Phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae and S. aureus
- 9 Intracellular Localisation of Bacteria
- 10 Microbial Killing by Macrophages
- 11 Apoptosis-Associated Killing Complements Clearance of S. pneumoniae
- 12 Macrophage Killing of S. aureus
- 13 Macrophage Orchestration of the Inflammatory Response
- 14 Pattern Recognition Receptors in the Recognition of S. pneumoniae and S. aureus
- 15 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Chapter Five: Aeromonas Flagella and Colonisation Mechanisms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Flagella
- 3 Lipopolysaccharide and Capsules
- 4 Pili
- 5 Outer-Membrane Proteins and S-Layer
- 6 Aeromonad Colonisation and Host Response
- 7 Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter Six: Physiological Adaptations of Key Oral Bacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Key Oral Environmental Niches
- 3 The Major Infections of the Oral Cavity
- 4 Bacterial Adaptations in the Oral Cavity
- 5 Surface Adhesins as Colonisation Factors of Oral Bacteria
- 6 Stress Responses of Import in Colonisation and Infection by Oral Bacteria
- 7 Summary and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Seven: Virulence Factors of Uropathogenic E. coli and Their Interaction with the Host
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pathogenesis of Urinary Tract Infection
- 3 Adhesins
- 4 Toxins
- 5 Iron-Acquisition Systems
- 6 Immune Evasion Mechanisms
- 7 Conclusion
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
This volume is an up-to-date overview of the physiology of selected pathogenic bacteria. Each chapter is written by experts in the field of that organism.The focus is on biochemistry and physiology but topics of clinical relevance are included.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 11th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003053
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001424
Reviews
"This series has consistently presented a well balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...invaluable for teaching purposes." --American Scientist
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK