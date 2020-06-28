COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761994

Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 12-2

1st Edition

Editors: Luigi Di Biase Francis Marchlinski Andrea Natale
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761994
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with the Consulting Editors, Ranjan K. Thakur and Andrea Natale, Drs. Luigi Di Biase, Frank Marchlinski, and Andrea Natale have assembled an issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics on Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Ablation. Topics include, but are not limited to, Recurrent atrial fibrillation with isolated PVs, Beyond PVI in non paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, Recurrent atrial fibrillation after cryo, Recurrent atrial fibrillation after RF, high-density mapping, Expectation and Results of surrogate target beyond PVI, Lessons from epicardial mapping and ablation in refractory atrial fibrillation, Evolution of radiofrequency ablation parameters, Balloon based technologies, Energy sources, Current status of esophageal protection, Fluoroless atrial fibrillation ablation, Role of MRI imaging before and after ablation, When to stop OAC after atrial fibrillation ablation, Atrial fibrillation ablation trials, Risk Factor modification before and after atrial fibrillation ablation.

Details

About the Editors

Luigi Di Biase

Francis Marchlinski

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania

Andrea Natale

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmias Institute, Austin, TX at St. David's Medical Center

