Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 12-2

In collaboration with the Consulting Editors, Ranjan K. Thakur and Andrea Natale, Drs. Luigi Di Biase, Frank Marchlinski, and Andrea Natale have assembled an issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics on Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Ablation. Topics include, but are not limited to, Recurrent atrial fibrillation with isolated PVs, Beyond PVI in non paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, Recurrent atrial fibrillation after cryo, Recurrent atrial fibrillation after RF, high-density mapping, Expectation and Results of surrogate target beyond PVI, Lessons from epicardial mapping and ablation in refractory atrial fibrillation, Evolution of radiofrequency ablation parameters, Balloon based technologies, Energy sources, Current status of esophageal protection, Fluoroless atrial fibrillation ablation, Role of MRI imaging before and after ablation, When to stop OAC after atrial fibrillation ablation, Atrial fibrillation ablation trials, Risk Factor modification before and after atrial fibrillation ablation.