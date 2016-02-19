Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 1
1st Edition
Authors: J. Sneddon
eBook ISBN: 9780080948591
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559381574
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 30th September 1992
Description
This series describes selected advances in the area of atomic spectroscopy. It is promarily intended for the reader who has a background in atmoic spectroscopy; suitable to the novice and expert. Although a widely used and accepted method for metal and non-metal analysis in a variety of complex samples, Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy covers a wide range of materials. Each Chapter will completely cover an area of atomic spectroscopy where rapid development has occurred.
About the Authors
J. Sneddon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA
