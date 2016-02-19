Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559381574, 9780080948591

Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: J. Sneddon
eBook ISBN: 9780080948591
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559381574
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 30th September 1992
Description

This series describes selected advances in the area of atomic spectroscopy. It is promarily intended for the reader who has a background in atmoic spectroscopy; suitable to the novice and expert. Although a widely used and accepted method for metal and non-metal analysis in a variety of complex samples, Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy covers a wide range of materials. Each Chapter will completely cover an area of atomic spectroscopy where rapid development has occurred.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080948591
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559381574

About the Authors

J. Sneddon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

