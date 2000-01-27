Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762305025, 9780080549606

Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy, Volume 5

1st Edition

Authors: J. Sneddon
eBook ISBN: 9780080549606
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 27th January 2000
Page Count: 290
Table of Contents

Preface (J. Sneddon).Speciation studies by atomic spectroscopy (M. de la Guardia et al.). New types of tunable lasers (X. Hou et al.). Developments in detectors in atomic spectroscopy (F.M. Pennebaker et al.). Glow discharge atomic spectrometry (S. Caroli et al.). Laser-induced breakdown spectrometry (Y-I. Lee, J. Sneddon).

Description

This fifth volume of the successful series Advances in Atomic Spectroscopy continues to discuss and investigate the area of atomic spectroscopy. It begins with a description of the use of various atomic spectroscopic methods and applications of speciation studies in atomic spectroscopy. The emphasis is on combining atomic spectroscopy with gas and liquid chromatography. In chapter two the authors describe new developments in tunable lasers and the impact they will have on atomic spectroscopy. The traditional methods of detection, such as photography and the photomultiplier, and how they are being replaced by new detectors is discussed in chapter three. The very active area of glow discharge atomic spectrometry is presented in chapter four where, after a brief introduction and historical review, the use of glow discharge lamps for atomic spectroscopy and mass spectrometry are discussed. Included in this discussion is geometry and radiofrequency power. The future of this source in atomic spectroscopy is also discussed. This comprehensive book is then completed with a look at the use of a laser-induced or laser-ablated plasma as a spectrochemical source for atomic emission spectrometry.

Readership

For those with an interest in atomic spectroscopy and its current state, developments and potential uses.

About the Authors

J. Sneddon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

