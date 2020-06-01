Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128209875

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 69

1st Edition

Editors: Susanne Yelin Louis Dimauro Helene Perrin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128209875
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

1. Attosecond
Zenghu Chang
2. Strong-field ion spectroscopy
Gerhard Paulus
3. Configurable microscopic optical potentials
Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop
4. Polaritons
Jacqueline Bloch
5. Rydberg excitation of trapped cold ions - a new platform for quantum technologies
Ferdinand Schmidt-Kaler
6. High intensity QED
Karl Krushelnick
7. Recollision imaging
Jens Biegert

Description

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new.

Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, with timely articles written by distinguished experts that contain relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important developments in the field.

Key Features

  • Presents the work of international experts in the field
  • Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
  • Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
  • Covers atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst other topics

Readership

Physicists and researchers in related applied areas

About the Editors

Susanne Yelin Editor

Susanne F. Yelin, is at the Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA

Louis Dimauro Editor

Ohio State University, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio State University, USA

Helene Perrin Editor

Hélène Perrin, Université Paris 13, Institut Galilée, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite Paris 13, Institut Galilee, France

