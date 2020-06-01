Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Attosecond
Zenghu Chang
2. Strong-field ion spectroscopy
Gerhard Paulus
3. Configurable microscopic optical potentials
Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop
4. Polaritons
Jacqueline Bloch
5. Rydberg excitation of trapped cold ions - a new platform for quantum technologies
Ferdinand Schmidt-Kaler
6. High intensity QED
Karl Krushelnick
7. Recollision imaging
Jens Biegert
Description
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new.
Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, with timely articles written by distinguished experts that contain relevant review material and detailed descriptions of important developments in the field.
Key Features
- Presents the work of international experts in the field
- Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
- Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
- Covers atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst other topics
Readership
Physicists and researchers in related applied areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209875
About the Editors
Susanne Yelin Editor
Susanne F. Yelin, is at the Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Louis Dimauro Editor
Ohio State University, USA
Ohio State University, USA
Helene Perrin Editor
Hélène Perrin, Université Paris 13, Institut Galilée, France
Universite Paris 13, Institut Galilee, France