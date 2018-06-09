Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Louis DiMauro
1. Application of Excitation Cross-Section Measurements to Optical Plasma Diagnostics
John B. Boffard, Chun C. Lin and Amy E. Wendt
2. Quantum Optical Memory Protocols in Atomic Ensembles
Thierry Chanelière, Gabriel Hétet and Nicolas Sangouard
3. Quantum Control in Multilevel Systems
Ignacio R. Sola, Bo Y. Chang, Svetlana A. Malinovskaya and Vladimir S. Malinovsky
4. Zeeman Spectroscopy in Penning Traps
Günter Werth, Sven Sturm and Klaus Blaum
5. Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy as a Tool for Studying Coherent Spin Dynamics and for Application to Radio-Frequency Magnetometry
Witold Chalupczak, Rachel M. Godun and Szymon Pustelny
6. New Physics Searches Using Precision Spectroscopy
Chad Orzel
7. The Hong–Ou–Mandel Effect With Atoms
Adam M. Kaufman, Malte C. Tichy, Florian Mintert, Ana Maria Rey and Cindy A. Regal
8. Negative Index Materials Using Atomic Transitions: Progress and Challenges
Deniz D. Yavuz and Zachary N. Buckholtz
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 67, provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth. Topics covered include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics, with timely articles written by distinguished experts that contain relevant review materials and detailed descriptions of important developments in the field.
- Presents the work of international experts in the field
- Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
- Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
- Topics covered include atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst others
Physicists and researchers in related applied areas
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 9th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142165
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128142158
Susanne Yelin Serial Editor
Susanne F. Yelin, is at the Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Physics Department, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Ennio Arimondo Serial Editor
Ennio Arimondo is Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa, Italy. In a a long research career, Professor Arimondo has been engaged in experimental and theoretical research related to laser spectroscopy, the interaction of radiation with matter, laser cooling and new phenomena of ultracold atomic gases. Professor Arimondo is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the Institute of Physics. He is editor of Conference and School Proceedings.
Universita di Pisa, Italy
Louis Dimauro Serial Editor
Ohio State University, USA
Ohio State University, USA