Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128209875

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 69

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128209875
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2020
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

Preface
Louis DiMauro, Susanne Yelin and Hélène Perrin


1. Tabletop attosecond X-rays in the water window
Seunghwoi Han, Jie Li, Zheyuan Zhu, Andrew Chew, Esben W. Larsen, Yi Wu, Shuo Sean Pang and Zenghu Chang

2. Strong-field laser-induced fragmentation of small molecules from fast to slow
Philipp Wustelt, Matthias Kübel, Gerhard G. Paulus and A. Max Sayler


3. Ultrafast electron diffraction imaging of gas-phase molecules
K. Amini and J. Biegert


4. Trapped rydberg ions: A new platform for quantum information processing
A. Mokhberi, M. Hennrich and F. Schmidt-Kaler

Description

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 69, the latest release in this ongoing series, provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new. Topics covered in this new release include Strong-field ion spectroscopy, Configurable microscopic optical potentials, Polaritons, Rydberg excitation of trapped cold ions - a new platform for quantum technologies, High intensity QED, Recollision imaging, and more.

Key Features

  • Presents the work of international experts in the field
  • Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
  • Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
  • Covers atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst other topics

Readership

Physicists and researchers in related applied areas

