Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 69
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Preface
Louis DiMauro, Susanne Yelin and Hélène Perrin
1. Tabletop attosecond X-rays in the water window
Seunghwoi Han, Jie Li, Zheyuan Zhu, Andrew Chew, Esben W. Larsen, Yi Wu, Shuo Sean Pang and Zenghu Chang
2. Strong-field laser-induced fragmentation of small molecules from fast to slow
Philipp Wustelt, Matthias Kübel, Gerhard G. Paulus and A. Max Sayler
3. Ultrafast electron diffraction imaging of gas-phase molecules
K. Amini and J. Biegert
4. Trapped rydberg ions: A new platform for quantum information processing
A. Mokhberi, M. Hennrich and F. Schmidt-Kaler
Description
Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 69, the latest release in this ongoing series, provides a comprehensive compilation of recent developments in a field that is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many problems, both old and new. Topics covered in this new release include Strong-field ion spectroscopy, Configurable microscopic optical potentials, Polaritons, Rydberg excitation of trapped cold ions - a new platform for quantum technologies, High intensity QED, Recollision imaging, and more.
Key Features
- Presents the work of international experts in the field
- Contains comprehensive articles that compile recent developments in a field that is experiencing rapid growth, with new experimental and theoretical techniques emerging
- Ideal for users interested in optics, excitons, plasmas and thermodynamics
- Covers atmospheric science, astrophysics, and surface and laser physics, amongst other topics
Readership
Physicists and researchers in related applied areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 26th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209875
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.