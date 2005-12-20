Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Benjamin Bederson
- Introduction
- Appreciation of Ben Bederson as Editor of Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics
- Benjamin Bederson Curriculum Vitae
- Research Publications of Benjamin Bederson
- A Proper Homage to Our Ben
- Benjamin Bederson in the Army, World War II
- Physics Needs Heroes Too
- Two Civic Scientists—Benjamin Bederson and the other Benjamin
- An Editor Par Excellence
- Ben as APS Editor
- Ben Bederson: Physicist–Historian
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Wartime Reminiscences
- 3 Physics and New York City
- 4 APS Forum on the History of Physics
- 5 Conclusion
- Pedagogical Notes on Classical Casimir Effects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Dimensional Analysis and Physical Arguments
- 3 The Vanishing of ĒCI
- 4 An Unauthorized Thank You
- Polarizabilities of 3P Atoms and van der Waals Coefficients for Their Interaction with Helium Atoms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory: Dynamic Polarizabilities
- 3 Numerical Method
- 4 Results: Static Dipole Polarizabilities
- 5 Van der Waals Coefficients
- 6 Acknowledgement
- The Two Electron Molecular Bond Revisited: From Bohr Orbits to Two-Center Orbitals
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Recent Progress Based on Bohr's Model
- 3 General Results and Fundamental Properties of Wave Functions
- 4 Analytical Wave Mechanical Solutions for One Electron Molecules
- 5 Two Electron Molecules: Cusp Conditions and Correlation Functions
- 6 Modelling of Diatomic Molecules
- 7 Alternative Approaches
- 8 Conclusions and Outlook
- 9. Acknowledgements
- 10 Appendices
- Resonance Fluorescence of Two-Level Atoms
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory of the Spectrum of Resonance Fluorescence
- 3 Total Scattered Intensity, Intensity Correlations, and Photon Antibunching
- 4 More Theoretical Results—Variants of the AC Stark Effect
- 5 Experimental Studies of the Spectrum
- 6 Spectrum at Low Scattering Intensities and Extremely High Resolution
- 7 Experiments on the Intensity Correlation—Photon Antibunching
- 8 Photon Correlation Measured with a Single Trapped Particle
- 9 Conclusion
- Atomic Physics with Radioactive Atoms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 “Off-line” Experiments
- 3 “On-line” Experiments
- 4 Bohr–Weisskopf Effect
- Thermal Electron Attachment and Detachment in Gases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 FALP Apparatus
- 3 Electron Attachment
- 4 Electron Detachment
- 5 Electron Affinity (EA)
- 6 New Plasma Effects
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- 8 Acknowledgements
- Recent Developments in the Measurement of Static Electric Dipole Polarizabilities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Definitions
- 3 Deflection in Electric Field Gradients
- 4 Light Force Method
- 5 Interferometry Experiments
- 6 Laser-Cooled Atoms
- 7 Alkali Polarizability, Lifetime and the Dispersion Coefficient
- 8 Ionic Polarizabilities from Lifetimes
- 9 Core Polarizability from Microwave Spectroscopy of Rydberg Atoms and Ions
- 10 Concluding Remarks
- 11 Acknowledgements
- Trapping and Moving Atoms on Surfaces
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Moving Atoms
- 3 Atom Dynamics
- 4 Summary and Comments
- 5 Future Expectations
- 6 Acknowledgements
- Electron-Impact Excitation Cross Sections of Sodium
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Excitation out of the Ground State
- 3 Excitation out of Laser Excited States
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- 5 Acknowledgements
- Atomic and Ionic Collisions
- Abstract
- Ben Bederson
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Collisions Involving Heavy Solar Wind Ions
- 3 Collisions Involving H0 Projectiles
- 4 Proton Collisions in the Io Plasma Torus
- 5 Surface Collisions with Highly-Charged Ions
- 6. Acknowledgement
- Atomic Interactions in Weakly Ionized Gas: Ionizing Shock Waves in Neon
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Electron Impact Ionization from Excited Neon
- 3 Energy Pooling Processes in Neon
- 4 Ionizing Shock Waves in Neon
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- 6. Acknowledgements
- Approaches to Perfect/Complete Scattering Experiments in Atomic and Molecular Physics
- Abstract
- 1 Introductory Remarks
- 2 Analysis of Atomic Collisions
- 3 Angle and Spin Resolved Analysis of Resonantly Excited Auger Decay
- 4 Complete Experiments for Half-Collision; Auger Decay
- 5 Analysis of Molecular Collisions
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Reflections on Teaching
- Abstract
- Dedication
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Recollections
- 3 Characteristics of Great Teachers
- 4 Characteristics of Great Teaching
- 5 Rewards of Teaching
- 6 Who Should Teach?
- 7 Recognition of Excellent Teaching
- 8 Evaluation of Teaching
- 9 Assessment of Students
- 10 Conclusion
- 11. Acknowledgement
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in This Serial
Description
Benjamin Bederson contributed to the world of physics in many areas: in atomic physics, where he achieved renown by his scattering and polarizability experiments, as the Editor-in-Chief for the American Physical Society, where he saw the introduction of electronic publishing and a remarkable growth of the APS journals, with ever increasing world-wide contributions to these highly esteemed journals, and as the originator of a number of international physics conferences in the fields of atomic and collision physics, which are continuing to this day. Bederson was also a great teacher and university administrator.
The first part of this volume of Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics (AAMOP), entitled Benjamin Bederson: Works, Comments and Legacies, contains articles written from a personal perspective. His days at Los Alamos during World War II, working on the A bomb, are recounted by V. Fitch. H. Walther writes on the time when both were editors of AAMOP. H. Lustig, E. Merzbacher and B. Crasemann, with whom Bederson had a long-term association at the American Physical Society, contribute their experiences, one of them in the style of a poem. C.D. Rice recalls his days when he was Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science at NYU, and the education in physics that he received from Bederson, then Dean of the Graduate School. The contribution by R. Stuewer is on Bederson as physicist historian (his latest interest). N. Lane draws some parallels between "two civic scientists, Benjamin Bederson and the other Benjamin". The papers are introduced by H.H. Stroke, in an overview of Bederson's career. A biography and bibliography are included.
The second part of the volume contains scientific articles on the Casimir effects (L. Spruch), dipole polarizabilities (X. Chu, A. Dalgarno), two-electron molecular bonds revisited (G. Chen, S.A. Chin, Y. Dou, K.T. Kapale, M. Kim, A.A. Svidzinsky, K. Uretkin, H. Xiong, M.O. Scully, and resonance fluorescence of two-level atoms (H. Walther). J. Pinard and H.H. Stroke review spectroscopy with radioactive atoms. T. Miller writes on electron attachment and detachment in gases, and, with H. Gould, on recent developments in the measurement of static electric dipole polarizabilities. R. Celotta and J.A. Stroscio's most recent work on trapping and moving atoms on surfaces is contributed here. C.C. Lin and J.B. Borrard's article is on electron-impact excitation cross sections. The late Edward Pollack wrote his last paper for this volume, Atomic and Ionic Collisions. L. Vuskovic and S. Popovi´c write on atomic interactions in a weakly ionized gas and ionizing shock waves. The last scientific article is by H. Kleinpoppen, B. Lohmann, A. Grum-Grzhimailo and U. Becker on approaches to perfect/complete scattering in atomic and molecular physics. The book ends with an essay on teaching by R.E. Collins.
Key Features
- Benjamin Bederson - Atomic Physicist, Civil Scientist
- The Physical Review and Its Editor
- Los Alamos in World War II - View from Below
- Physics in Poetry
- Casimir Effects - Pedagogical Notes
- Atomic Physics in Collisions, Polarizabilities, Gases, Atomic Physics and Radioactive Atoms
- Molecular Bond Revisited
- Resonance Fluorescence in 2-Level Atoms
- Trapping and Moving Atoms on Surfaces
Readership
Physicists, Graduate, undergraduate, researchers, professors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
Published:
- 20th December 2005
Imprint:
- Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456089
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120038510
About the Serial Volume Editors
H. Henry Stroke Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
H. Henry Stroke, Professor of Physics at New York University, earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1949, and his Ph.D. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1955. He continued research in radioactive atom spectroscopy at Princeton, MIT, NYU, and ISOLDE at CERN. As NATO and Alexander von Humboldt Senior Science Awardee, work with laser spectroscopy took him to the laboratories Aim´e Cotton and Kastler-Brossel in France, and to the University of Munich and the Max-Planck Institut f¨ur Quantenoptik in Garching.