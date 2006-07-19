Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 53
Table of Contents
Preface Non-Classical Light From Artificial Atoms (T. Aichele, M. Scholz, S. Ramelow and O. Benson) Quantum Chaos, Transport and Control – in quantum optics (J. Madroñero, A. Ponomarev, A.R.R. Carvalho, S. Wimberger, C. Viviescas, A. Kolovsky, K. Hornberger, P. Schlagheck, A. Krug and A. Buchleitner) Manipulating Single Atoms (D. Meschede and A. Rauschenbeutel) Spatial Imaging with Wavefront Coding and Optical Coherence Tomography (T. Hellmuth) The Quantum Properties of Multimode Optical Amplifiers Revisited (G. Leuchs, U.L. Andersen and C. Fabre) Quantum Optics of Ultra-Cold Molecules (D. Meiser, T. Miyakawa, H. Uys and P. Meystre) Atom Manipulation in Optical Lattices (G. Raithel and N. Morrow) Femtosecond Laser Interaction with Solid Surfaces: Explosive Ablation and Self-Assembly of Ordered Nanostructures (J. Reif) Characterization of Single Photons Using Two-Photon Interference (T. Legero, T. Wilk, A. Kuhn and G. Rempe) Fluctuations in Ideal and Interacting Bose-Einstein Condensates: From the Laser Phase Transition Analogy to Squeezed States and Bogoliubov Quasiparticles (V.V. Kocharovsky, V.V. Kocharovsky, M. Holthaus, C.H. Raymond Ooi, A. Svidzinsky, W. Ketterle and M.O. Scully) LIDAR-Monitoring of the Air with Femtosecond Plasma Channels (L. Wöste, S. Frey and J-P. Wolf) Index Contents of Volumes in this Serial
This volume of Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics celebrates and honors the work and life of Professor Herbert Walther. Areas of emphasis include quantum optics, in general, and BEC, atomic coherence, quantum interference, etc. in particular.
- 484
- English
- © Academic Press 2006
- 19th July 2006
- Academic Press
- 9780080462547
- 9780120038534
Gerhard Rempe Serial Volume Editor
Professor Rempe conducts experiments in the research fields of atom interferometry, Bose-Einstein condensation, cavity quantum electrodynamics, quantum information processing, and, most recently, cold dipolar molecules.
Max-Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, Garching bei Muenchen, Germany.
Marlan Scully Serial Volume Editor
Professor Scully works in the area of theoretical atomic, molecular, and optical physics. His current interests include quantum coherence, Bose Einstein condensation, quantum informatics, and foundations of quantum mechanics.
Texas A&M University, Institute for Quantum Physics, College Station, U.S.A.