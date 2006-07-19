Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038534, 9780080462547

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gerhard Rempe Marlan Scully
eBook ISBN: 9780080462547
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038534
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2006
Page Count: 484
Table of Contents

Preface Non-Classical Light From Artificial Atoms (T. Aichele, M. Scholz, S. Ramelow and O. Benson) Quantum Chaos, Transport and Control – in quantum optics (J. Madroñero, A. Ponomarev, A.R.R. Carvalho, S. Wimberger, C. Viviescas, A. Kolovsky, K. Hornberger, P. Schlagheck, A. Krug and A. Buchleitner) Manipulating Single Atoms (D. Meschede and A. Rauschenbeutel) Spatial Imaging with Wavefront Coding and Optical Coherence Tomography (T. Hellmuth) The Quantum Properties of Multimode Optical Amplifiers Revisited (G. Leuchs, U.L. Andersen and C. Fabre) Quantum Optics of Ultra-Cold Molecules (D. Meiser, T. Miyakawa, H. Uys and P. Meystre) Atom Manipulation in Optical Lattices (G. Raithel and N. Morrow) Femtosecond Laser Interaction with Solid Surfaces: Explosive Ablation and Self-Assembly of Ordered Nanostructures (J. Reif) Characterization of Single Photons Using Two-Photon Interference (T. Legero, T. Wilk, A. Kuhn and G. Rempe) Fluctuations in Ideal and Interacting Bose-Einstein Condensates: From the Laser Phase Transition Analogy to Squeezed States and Bogoliubov Quasiparticles (V.V. Kocharovsky, V.V. Kocharovsky, M. Holthaus, C.H. Raymond Ooi, A. Svidzinsky, W. Ketterle and M.O. Scully) LIDAR-Monitoring of the Air with Femtosecond Plasma Channels (L. Wöste, S. Frey and J-P. Wolf) Index Contents of Volumes in this Serial

Description

This volume of Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics celebrates and honors the work and life of Professor Herbert Walther. Areas of emphasis include quantum optics, in general, and BEC, atomic coherence, quantum interference, etc. in particular.

Key Features

  • Pulls vast amount of information together in cohesive, easy to understand manner
  • Written by people who know and are familiar with Herbert Walther's work
  • Comprehensive articles
  • New developments

Readership

Libraries, Graduate Students and Researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080462547
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038534

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gerhard Rempe Serial Volume Editor

Professor Rempe conducts experiments in the research fields of atom interferometry, Bose-Einstein condensation, cavity quantum electrodynamics, quantum information processing, and, most recently, cold dipolar molecules.

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, Garching bei Muenchen, Germany.

Marlan Scully Serial Volume Editor

Professor Scully works in the area of theoretical atomic, molecular, and optical physics. His current interests include quantum coherence, Bose Einstein condensation, quantum informatics, and foundations of quantum mechanics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, Institute for Quantum Physics, College Station, U.S.A.

