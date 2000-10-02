Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120038442, 9780080526058

Advances in Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 44

1st Edition

Electron Collisions with Molecules in Gases: Applications to Plasma Diagnostics and Modeling

Serial Volume Editors: Mineo Kimura Y. Itikawa
eBook ISBN: 9780080526058
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120038442
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2000
Page Count: 315
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23100.00
19635.00
247.23
210.15
165.00
140.25
270.00
229.50
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
250.00
212.50
23100.00
19635.00
225.00
191.25
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This series, established in 1965, is concerned with recent developments in the general area of atomic, molecular, and optical physics. The field is in a state of rapid growth, as new experimental and theoretical techniques are used on many old and new problems. Topics covered also include related applied areas, such as atmospheric science, astrophysics, surface physics, and laser physics. Articles are written by distinguished experts who are active in their research fields. The articles contain both relevant review material as well as detailed descriptions of important recent developments.

Readership

Atomic, molecular, and optical physicists, cosmologists, astrophysicists, astronomers, and upper-level graduate students in these fields.

Details

No. of pages:
315
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526058
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120038442

Reviews

@qu:"Maintains the high standards of earlier volumes in the series...All the articles are written by experts in the field, and their summaries are most timely...Strongly recommended." @source:--G. HERZBERG in AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mineo Kimura Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, U.S.A.

Y. Itikawa Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Space and Astronautical Science, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.